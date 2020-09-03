Clint Buxton said he was at a high point Thursday, figuratively and literally.
"It is drop-dead gorgeous," Buxton said, speaking by phone from the top of Bromley Mountain. "I can look to the top and see where I came from yesterday."
The 61-year-old is hiking the Long Trail, partly to fulfill a longtime ambition and partly to raise money to help maintain Boy Scouts of American properties in Vermont. He set out from North Adams, Mass., on Saturday and expects to be on the trail for 27 days, covering 272 miles. People can track his progress and donate at scoutingvermont.org.
A native Vermonter, Buxton said he grew up hiking around the Richmond area.
"I've done a bunch of different sections and I think I've done about three-quarters of the Long Trail, but all at once? This is new to me," Buxton said.
Buxton normally spends his summer as the camp director at Mt. Norris Scout Reservation in Eden. When the camps was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Buxton said he decided it was time. He started training in July and set off shortly after his granddaughter's birthday. He got pledges from various sponsors, with his own family donating $1 per mile of his hike to the Scouts. He said he has raised in the neighborhood of $10,000 so far.
"Although this is a personal goal for me, I wanted to do something impactful for scouting, maybe do something to produce a multiplying factor," he said. "Our society needs scouts more than ever. ... There's some very strong national headwinds we're dealing with, but I still believe in the program.
Mark Saxon, CEO of the Green Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America, said that while canceling the summer camps in Eden and Benson was the right decision during the pandemic, it left the organization looking at a $160,000 deficit.
"You could imagine that on 1,200 acres we have any number of utilities that service the property that need to be paid for," he said."We have a number of environmental opportunities that need to be taken care of, whether it's trees that come down in the winter to taking care of the grass. ... We have dozens of buildings that need to be maintained. ... You can't just take a year off an expect to have it turnkey for the the following season."
Buxton said he is roughing it, foregoing even shelters in favor of sleeping in a hammock – though he is getting resupplied at crossings by a support team. Groups of scouts from around the state are joining him on different legs of the hike, and a troop from the Rutland area is expected to accompany him from Route 140 to Route 4 over Labor Day Weekend.
"Apparently there's going to be some sort of barbecue," he said. "I'm looking forward to a cheeseburger and a tall glass of milk."
