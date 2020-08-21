MONTPELIER — Seven Roxbury families are anxiously waiting to learn whether the Montpelier Roxbury School Board will greenlight a bus to transport their children – eight in all – to and from Roxbury Village School next month.
They’ll have to stay tuned because this week board members, including one – Ryan Zajac – who is keenly interested in the outcome, deferred a decision.
Though teachers and staff in the two-town district returned to work this week and most students will report for in-person instruction on Sept. 8, it isn’t yet clear how eight of them – including two from Zajac’s household – will get there.
It’s not that the bus, which board members were told costs roughly $57,000, wasn’t an anticipated expense. It was.
And, it isn’t that the company with the transportation contract in the two-town district hasn’t lined up a driver. It has, though Superintendent Libby Bonesteel expressed some uncertainty about the durability of that hire when briefing the board earlier this week.
It’s not even that Bonesteel hasn’t been able to recruit a bus monitor, because while conducting health screenings – including temperature checks – before students board buses would be optimal, it isn’t required under the state’s recently relaxed safety guidelines.
Still, the fate of what would arguably be Vermont’s most socially distant school bus – one with the capacity to carry 77 students, but only eight passengers, is uncertain.
That’s actually good news for parents, like Zajac, who have indicated they were depending on the district to transport their children to and from the pre-K-4 school in Roxbury.
Citing what she characterized as “significant savings” and lingering uncertainty, Bonesteel recommended the board “cancel” the bus this year. Though she said the district would still be required to pay for the bus, it would shed the cost of the driver and gas, while admittedly inconveniencing seven families.
The board balked.
Zajac largely steered clear of the conversation, but others on the board were openly wary of making a change less than three weeks before schools are set to open.
School Director Jill Remmick was among them.
“I’m really loathe to take that away even if it’s just for seven families,” Remmick said. “I just feel like if we’re not at the point where we need to make that kind of a change I’d hate to do that when we are all grasping for some sort of stability and things we can depend on.”
Board members Andrew Stein, Bridget Asay and Mara Iverson all echoed that assessment, while suggesting they were open to alternatives that didn’t leave families in a lurch given Bonesteel’s concern with respect to the potential loss of the driver at some point in the school year.
“I’m reluctant to pull the bus from people that need it, but if there is a community solution, in light of the uncertainty, it seems worth exploring,” Asay said.
All of the board’s off the top suggestions were problematic, according to Bonesteel. Providing stipends or gas cards to families in lieu of transportation was a practice frowned upon by auditors, she said, suggesting that there were logistical problems with having a separate bus that picks up middle and high school-ages students at Roxbury Village School and transports them to Montpelier also provide a limited number of door-to-door pickups for students in elementary school.
Board members agreed another round of parent outreach wouldn’t hurt and they asked for a hard estimate on projected savings and clarification on whether the district would be required to pay for a bus in the event Student Transportation of Vermont is unable to supply a driver at some point in the school year.
With the school year fast-approaching, resources in hand and a driver on board, Iverson said her inclination was to proceed as planned.
“It seems like if we could possibly go with the bus for now, we could at least buy ourselves more time to look at alternative solutions,” she said.
The board agreed to defer that decision – possibly until its Sept. 2 meeting – in order to obtain the additional information requested from Bonesteel and to give Principal Beth Kellogg an opportunity to contact parents who indicated earlier in the summer that they would be relying on the school bus.
Only eight of the 31 students slated to return to Roxbury Village School when in-person instruction resumes on Sept. 8.
Bonesteel said buses, drivers and monitors for elementary and middle school students in Montpelier are set, as is the bus that transports middle and high school students from Roxbury to Montpelier each morning.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.