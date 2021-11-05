MONTPELIER — Six of the first seven school-based COVID-19 clinics for central Vermont’s youngest students are already full — a signal many parents don’t need much prodding with respect to the just-approved Pfizer vaccine.
That is encouraging, according to Joan Marie Misek, director of the Barre district of the state Department of Health.
“Demand isn’t the problem,” she said during an interview on Friday.
Misek said department-run clinics that will be staged at several central Vermont schools in coming weeks are filling up fast.
The first three — all scheduled next week in the Montpelier-Roxbury Public School District — already are at capacity.
According to Misek, all 250 slots for shots that will be administered at Union Elementary School in Montpelier on Monday are spoken for. The same, she said, is true of the 20 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine that will be administered to children at Roxbury Village School on Tuesday.
Another 195 children — predominantly fifth-graders at Main Street Middle School — are scheduled to be vaccinated during a department-run clinic there on Wednesday.
Misek said the clinic at the middle school in Montpelier has one thing in common with the ones that will be held Monday and Tuesday at the district’s pre-K-4 schools.
“It’s all full,” she said.
Misek couldn’t confirm the same was true of the first of two back-to-back clinics that will be held at Barre City and Elementary and Middle School on Nov. 16 and 17, but she said she wouldn’t be surprised if appointments for all 170 doses that will be administered that day had been made.
It appears they have, based on a Friday afternoon inquiry about about the possibility of making an appointment for the Nov. 16 clinic that will be held at Barre’s pre-K-8. At least some of the 165 doses of the vaccine, which will be administered to the school’s youngest students on Nov. 17, were still available.
“They probably won’t be for long,” Misek said noting that clinics planned at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School on Nov. 18 and Nov. 20 are “both full.”
That’s at least partly due to the limited number of doses of the vaccine — 50 per day for a total of 100 — scheduled to be administered at the Barre Town school later this month.
Still, Misek said it is encouraging that parents haven’t had to be prodded to permit their children to be vaccinated during the first wave of school-based clinics.
The fact the Vermont reported a single-day record 487 new cases on Thursday, another 377 on Friday and appears to be experiencing its second-straight post-Halloween surge may have provided added incentive for parents who were on the fence.
Some likely still are and those apprehensive about getting their children vaccinated are encouraged to attend one of a series of virtual forums that are being hosted by pediatricians from around the state starting Monday and running through mid-December.
Links to the Zoom forums can be found at bit.ly/COVIDkidtalk and parents with lingering questions and concerns are encouraged to attend one or more of them.
By the time the series ends, those scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine at one of the upcoming clinics in Montpelier, Roxbury, Barre and Barre Town, will be fully vaccinated, as will students in the two-town Paine Mountain School District. The first doses will be administered to students at elementary schools in Northfield and Williamstown on Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 respectively and those who register will receive their second doses on Dec. 14 in Northfield and Dec. 16 in Williamstown.
There are two clinics planned next month at Twinfield Union School. Some of the school’s youngest students will receive their first dose of the vaccine on Dec. 3 and the their second dose on Dec. 21.
No clinics have yet been scheduled in the five-town, six-school Washington Central Unified Union School District or the Harwood Unified Union School District, according to Misek, who expects that will soon change.
“There will be more clinics coming,” she said, predicting in the next couple of weeks pharmacies and local health care providers will start offering the pediatric vaccine and appointments can already be made at the clinic at the Berlin Mall.
Initially located in vacant storefront that for many years housed a J.C. Penny department store, the clinic has since been moved to the storefront last occupied by Bath & Body Works.
The clinic at the mall, which is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, will begin offering the pediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine starting Monday. Visit vermont.force.com/events/s/selfregistration to make an appointment.
david.delcore @timesargus.com
