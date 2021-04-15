BARRE — Blaming a pandemic-related spike in construction costs, the Salvation Army has shelved plans to restore the iconic downtown building it acquired less than two years ago and is now looking to sell.
Though moving in is still an option, moving on suddenly seems more likely now that grand plans for a massive renovation and restoration of the Town Hall Block have been “indefinitely suspended.”
So says Lt. Chris West, who blamed a jaw-dropping bid for work needed to convert the historic two-story building — three if you count the walk-in basement — into headquarters for a church and charitable organization that has been serving the greater Barre area for over 100 years.
It’s not that the Salvation Army wasn’t prepared to make a hefty investment in a building that could house its operations for another 100 years. West said Thursday it was, and is.
However, West said the upper end of its comfort level was $1.4 million and the $2 million bid it received for the “down-to-the-studs” renovation far exceeded that.
“The costs skyrocketed way more than we were comfortable putting into a building that was built in 1860,” he said, blaming the pandemic for the price spike in building materials.
“I think COVID had a lot to do with it,” he said. “The cost (estimates) just kept going up and up and up.”
West refused to write off reviving the plans in the future.
“We’re putting a hold on it right now,” he said.
However, West said the Salvation Army, which has had a presence in Barre since 1897, is taking a fresh look at all of its options and will entertain offers to for the building it bought from John Ormsby for $290,000 in 2019.
“We will listen to offers for sure … and if the price is right we are more than willing to sell it,” West said of a building where Ormsby sold televisions and appliances for many years and leased second floor space to the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army’s ties to the building date back 100 years. In 1921, it purchased the second floor of the then city-owned building for $3,000. The charitable organization sold its interest in the building long before making the move from leased second-floor space to the building it bought, still owns and occupies on Keith Avenue.
According to West, the Salvation Army is still interested in investing as much as $1.4 million to create a multi-functional building to replace its current cramped quarters.
“We would like to find a piece of land in the Barre area and build a structure that can do all of the things that we want do for the price that we’re comfortable with,” he said.
According to West, the possibility doesn’t hinge on the sale of the Town Hall Block and is being pursued as a stand-alone project. The thinking, he said, is if a suitable site can be found, a new building could be constructed more economically than renovating a building that is more than 160 years old. Big-ticket costs — like an elevator — could be avoided, and savings spent on realizing a vision of an expanded chapel, a significantly larger soup kitchen and food shelf, a teen center and other community space.
“We’re looking to invest in Barre for the next 100 years,” West said.
While staying in the city limits would be his preference, West said that might not be possible.
“Barre is very limited for space and we need a good-sized piece of land to build what we’re looking for,” he said.
West, who thought the Salvation Army would be operating out of newly renovated space in the Town Hall Block by now, knows plans can change.
“We’re optimistic some opportunities are out there for us,” he said.
According to West, that may mean acquiring property and constructing a new building from scratch. It could also mean a suitable site is hard to find, an acceptable offer isn’t made for the Town Hall Block and plans for that building are dusted off when contractors are hungrier for work and building materials don’t cost as much.
For the time being, West said the Salvation Army is looking to buy and sell real estate in Barre, and the building that it had hoped to renovate remains vacant and is being used for storage.
david.delcore
@timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.