Solaris Vocal Ensemble visits Waterbury Friday, April 8, with one of its three spring “Delightful Pairings” concerts featuring Grammy-nominated flutist Karen Kevra as guest artist.
The performance will be at the Waterbury Congregational Church at 7:30 p.m. On April 9 the group performs in St. Albans, and on April 10 in Burlington.
Under the artistic direction of Dawn Willis, the concerts will highlight classical choral works paired with a variety of favorites including spirituals, folk songs and more.
“What I love is performing a piece of the classical repertoire, something of the big canon, and connecting it with something unexpected,” explained Willis, founder and director of Solaris, a mixed-voice chamber ensemble of 20-24 voices formed in 2013.
An example is a premiere of the newest work by Solaris member and VPR Classical on-air host, James Stewart, who has created a setting of Emily Dickinson’s poem, “The Brain is Wider than the Sky” for mixed voices, cello, and piano. “It is kind of magical,” Willis said. “It has this heartbeat energy that feels like a spinning idea, and has these most amazing chord progressions. And it has such a meaningful connection with that poem — how the brain is wider than the sky, deeper than the sea. In the last portion, it talks about our mind being our connection to God.”
Willis pairs this with “Hymne au Soleil (Hymn to the Sun)” by the short-lived French composer Lili Boulanger (1893-1918), who is enjoying something of a revival. “It has a lot of the same surprising chord progressions, which just pop out at the end of phrases and all,” Willis said. “She was brilliant. She was the first female to win the (world’s most prestigious composition award) Prix de Rome, and she wrote this piece in 1912 and won the Prix de Rome the next year. She was 18 or 19 years old — so young and so brilliant. ... It’s so exciting to pair those two pieces.”
The program opens with the title track from Solaris’ first recording called, “Vivat Musica” by contemporary Czech Republic composer Jirí Laburda. “I paired it with Robert De Cormier’s ‘Let Me Fly,’ because I really wanted to connect that freedom, joy, music that frees us,” Willis said. “We are celebrating our connection with Robert De Cormier this year.”
In addition, “O Schöne Nacht (O Lovely Night)” Op. 92, No. 1 by Johannes Brahms is paired with Samuel Barber’s “Sure on This Shining Night.”
Flutist Kevra is the founder and artistic director of Montpelier’s Capital City Concerts. She joins Solaris in three works and will perform solo music for flute including pieces by Carl Nielsen, Edgar Varese and Claude Debussy’s “Syrinx,” which will be the topic for a discussion as well.
The program also features two spirituals, “Give Me Jesus” in a setting by L.L. Fleming that Willis calls “just so powerful and deeply touching.” That’s followed by Moses Hogan’s “Deep River.”
Solaris’ conducting intern A.J. Banach, a choral director from Enosburg, will direct “Love Walked In,” an arrangement of the Ira and George Gershwin tune. “And we’re going to wrap up with two pieces with Karen joining us, the stunning John Rutter setting of ‘Skylark,’ a jazzy tune by Hoagy Carmichael,” Willis said. “And we’re going to end with the Spanish tune, ‘El Grillo’ — just a fun little song for spring.”
Willis calls the upcoming performances “a joyful program” that celebrates spring in Vermont, “and better times ahead.”
In conjunction with the performances, Solaris is conducting an online art auction featuring two paintings by Vermont artist and musician Art Zorn. The auction ends April 13 and the paintings will be on view at the concerts.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students through Seven Days Tickets. More information, links for tickets and the auction are online at solarisensemble.org.
