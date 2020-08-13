Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
Exhibit streamingVermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
Studio Place Arts: Studio Place Arts presents “Futures,” through Aug. 15, science fiction artists imagine the future; Second Floor Gallery: Silent Auction; Third Floor Gallery: “The Edges and Corners of the Day,” recent work by Pamela Wilson, Sarah Burns, Kimberly Hamlin and Alanna Phinney, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours (masks required): 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. public hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Tuesday-Friday; noon to 2 p.m. public hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Saturday; call to schedule 30 minute private visit.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: Vermont Summer Group Show, through Sept. 12, 19 regional artists in all mediums — online or in-person by appointment, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Bennington
Bennington Museum: NBOSS at the Museum, through Nov. 1, part of the North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show; People’s Choice Exhibit, through Nov. 3, works from the museum’s collection; “Our Voices, Our Streets: Photographs by Kevin Bubriski,” through Dec. 31, chronicling events in Bennington 2001-04; Scot Borofsky, through Dec. 31, “Gritty Streets to Green Mountains,” paintings by Brattleboro artist; “(re)Sounding,” through Dec. 31, bringing new life to old instruments; Grandma Moses, ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org Hours (masks and distancing): 1 to 8 p.m. Friday; 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday-Monday; $12, $10 for students and seniors, under 18 free.
Berlin
Central Vermont Medical Center: John Snell, through October, “The Amazing World,” photographs by Montpelier artist, CVMC Gallery, 130 Fisher Road, Berlin, 802-371-4100.
BrandonBrandon Artists Guild: Member artists, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours (bring your own mask): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Steven Kinder: 552,830,” through Oct. 12, portraits of people experiencing homelessness; “Coffee & Conversation: Stories of Homelessness,” multimedia by Liz LaVorgna; “Alison Wright: Grit and Grace, Women at Work,” 30 large photographs printed on aluminum panels; “Roger Clark Miller: Transmuting the Prosaic,” installation featuring video, sound, and modified vinyl records; “Steven Rose: For/While (2020.01)” an immersive environment; “Postcards to Brattleboro: 40 Years of Mail Art,” postcards, cut-outs, drawings, and poems sent and received by Stuart Copans (“Shmuel”); “John Gibson: Jazz,” through 2021, installation, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and Routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org Hours (masks and distancing): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; admission is “pay as you wish.”
Vermont Center for Photography: 2020 Open Juried Exhibition, through Aug. 30, work by Bruce Hooke, Bernie Kubiak, Bill Gore, Isabella Dellolio, Evelyn Swett, Peter Crabtree and Kelsey Sucena, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org Admission only by appointment. Hours: noon to 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.
Burlington
BCA Center: “Stay Home/Stay Safe,” through Oct. 10, 30 Vermont artists respond to the pandemic; Joanne Carson, through Oct. 10, “A Sense of Wonder,” large-scale paintings and drawings; Estefania Puerta, through Sept. 26, Latina artist goes beyond convention, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com Hours (masks and distancing): noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Ferrisburgh
Rokeby Museum: “Mending Fences: New Works by Carol MacDonald,” through Oct. 25, objects, monotype prints, and site-specific installations that promote both simple and profound acts of repair, 4334 Route 7, Ferrisburgh, 802-877-3406, rokeby.org Hours (masks and distancing): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission is $10, $9 for seniors $9, $8 for students (free 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays).
Glover
Bread & Puppet Museum, through Nov. 1, fantastic collection of puppets of all sizes, from hand puppets to gigantic puppets used in parades and circuses, that fill renovated 1860s barn, Route 122, Glover, 802-525-3031, www.breadandpuppet.org Hours (masks and distancing): 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and after performances; admission is free (donations welcomed).
Greensboro
Highland Center: Cathy Cone, through Sept. 6, “Milking Butterflies,” photographs; The Sheltering in Place Project, through Aug. 9, over 100 artists and poets reflect on their COVID-19 restrictions, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org Hours are (masks and distancing required): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Reservations are required.
Huntington
Birds of Vermont Museum: “Borders: Illusions that Constrain Us,” through Oct. 31, 33 artists, photographers and poets speak to: “What borders do birds encounter?” 900 Sherman Hollow Road, Huntington, 802-434-2167, www.birdsofvermont.org
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Watercolors 2020,” ongoing, landscapes, still-lifes, abstracts and more in a range of styles and techniques; “Carnival,” ongoing, showing the festive side of Vermont and the surrounding region; “Legacy 2020,” through Dec. 21, new work by popular 2019 artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org Hours (masks and social distancing required): 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and by appointment.
Johnson
Vermont Studio Center: Chiara No, through Aug. 27, “Hiding in Plain Sight,” focusing on the flora, fauna and her-stories associated with the northeastern U.S.; “Distant Future,” through Sept. 26, 2020 Emerging Show, Red Mill Gallery, 80 Pearl St., Johnson, 802-635-2727, www.vermontstudiocenter.org To schedule a viewing, email galleries@vermontstudiocenter.org. Opening reception (Chiara No), 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Manchester
Ellenbogen Galley: Katrin Waite, through Aug. 29,“What Remains: Scattered Memories,” paintings created from 2014 to present by German-born artist, Manchester Shopping Center, 263 Depot. St., Manchester, 802-768-8498, ellenbogengallery.art Hours (call ahead): 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Southern Vermont Arts Center: Women Take Wilson Exhibition Series, through Aug. 30, “Monumental: Misoo Bang and Sarah Tortora” and “Happy: Lauren Booth”; Yesterhouse Solo Exhibitions, through Aug. 16, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org Hours (masks and social distancing): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; admission: $10, $5 for students and seniors, free for 10 and younger.
Middlebury
Edgewater Gallery at the Falls: Betsy Silverman, August-September, latest work by Boston collage artist, 1 Mill St., Middlebury, 802-458-0098, edgewatergallery.co
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: Show 39, through Aug. 31, new work by members, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours: by appointment. Hours (masks, distancing, limited occupancy): 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment.
Morrisville
River Arts: Seb Sweatman, through Oct. 31, solo show of large abstract paintings, The Gallery at River Arts, 74 Pleasant St., Morrisville, 802-888-1261, www.riverartsvt.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Poultney
Stone Valley Arts: “Glorious Mutualism,” through Aug. 9, artists explore the world of regenerative biodiversity. Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St., Poultney, 802-287-8197, stonevalleyarts.org Hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays; by appointment or online.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Annual Student Exhibit, through Sept. 4, art illustrating “The Arts Light Up the World”; Annual Amateur Photo Contest, through Sept. 4, with the theme “Light Up the World,” 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeecenter.org Hours (masks and social distancing): noon to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
St. Johnsbury
Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital: Larry Golden, through Sept. 10, “Kingdom Landscapes and Such,” landscapes by Vermont artist, Gray Gallery, 1315 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, 802-748-8141, nvrh.org Hours: only with a medical appointment, or online.
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Julia Zanes, through Sept. 26, “Magic & Mysteries: Paintings & Puppets,” Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com Hours (masks and distancing): 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
Shelburne
Shelburne Museum: “Creature Comfort: Animals in the House,” through Oct. 11, Pizzagalli Center for Art and Education; “At Scale,” outdoor sculpture by Peter Kirkiles, Route 7, Shelburne, 802-985-3346, shelburnemuseum.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday; free admission through Sept. 6.
Woodstock
Billings Farm & Museum: 34th annual Quilt Exhibition, through Aug. 23, work by Windsor County Quilters, Woodstock, 802-457-2355, www.billingsfarm.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.