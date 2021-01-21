If you find pancakes boring, then it might be time to give aebleskiver a try. Aebleskiver are round, Dutch filled pancakes, and they’re about to bring some excitement to your breakfast game. Think of them as pancakes crossed with donut holes with the added lightness of popovers. In other words, they’re a bit different from the ordinary and that’s good enough for me.
Aebleskiver pancakes are about the size of golf balls and you can fill them with just about anything. You can start with your favorite jams and jellies by adding a spoonful to each center. But don’t stop there. Try chopped apples and cinnamon or mashed bananas and toasted pecans. Dark chocolate and nut butter would make a delicious snack pancake. I don’t see why savory fillings wouldn’t work, either. Go crazy and try something new.
What I like about aebleskiver is that you don’t have to commit to just one filling. Each pancake ball can have its own, which is perfect if you’re cooking for a group. A big plate of aebleskiver with various fillings would work well as a part of your next brunch menu.
The Dutch eat aebleskiver more as a snack or dessert than a breakfast, often enjoying them at family gatherings around Christmas or New Year’s. In Denmark, winter street vendors sell them lightly coated with powdered sugar and are enjoyed with a warm mug of glogg, a Scandinavian mulled wine. Aebleskiver are so prevalent there that you can buy them frozen in the grocery store. Though, that sounds like the equivalent to buying frozen pancakes. There’s no need.
The name aebleskiver, when translated, means “apple slices” and refers to the traditional sliced apple filling. From what I can tell, that doesn’t seem to be as common in Denmark today. They may not always fill them and serve a jam or sauce on the side for dipping. I prefer the idea of the filling.
The legend is that aebleskiver were created by Vikings while out at sea. They wanted pancakes yet lacked a pan to make them in. So they used their dented armor instead. When they flipped the pancakes in the rounded dents, they created the spherical pancake shapes now known as aebleskiver.
Having never cooked in armor, I’m going to go ahead and assume that it’s easier if you get yourself an aebleskiver pan. That’s right, there are special pans with round indentations just for making aebleskiver. You can find one for under $30 from a kitchen supply store, though I’ve heard of people finding them at thrift stores for much less. Most quality pans are cast iron, and as is the case with any cast iron pan, it can last you a lifetime if you take care of it. Keep an eye out for one. It’s a worthy investment.
To make aebleskiver, you start with a pancake batter. It’s helpful to keep the batter on the thinner side so that it is easy to pour, and it coats the rounded sides of the pan’s indentations. My recipe below should be plenty thin, but if you were to use a mix or your own pancake batter, thin it out with some milk, if needed.
The one small tricky aspect of making aebleskiver is flipping them. A bamboo skewer, or if you have one, a clean knitting needle, is all you need for easy flipping. After you let the pancake cook for a couple of minutes and you’ve added your filling, you can use the skewer or needle to sneak around the sides. You’ll be surprised how the aebleskiver will want to rotate around in the pan and soon realize it doesn’t take much to get the hang of flipping. Trust me, you can do it. It might take you a few tries before you get it right, and that’s fine. Plus, the mistakes give you something to snack on while you wait.
Aebleskiver Pancakes
makes about 4 dozen
1 ½ cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
½ teaspoon kosher salt
2 large eggs
1 ¾ cups milk
5 tablespoons of butter, melted and cooled
Various fillings, such as jam, jelly, applesauce, fruit butter, chopped or mashed fruit, chocolate, nuts
In a bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Add the eggs and beat into the dry ingredients. Add the milk and butter and keep whisking until the batter is smooth. Let sit for 15 minutes. This helps the flour to hydrate and any lumps to dissolve. It also gives the baking powder time to distribute through the batter. The result is a lighter, fluffier pancake, and that’s just what we want for aebleskiver. Get your filling ready while you wait.
Heat your aebleskiver pan over medium-low heat. Brush the pan with the remaining melted butter. When hot, add a tablespoon of batter to each indentation. Spoon a teaspoon of filling into each. Top with just enough batter to cover up the filling.
Let the pancakes cook for 2-3 minutes or until you can run a skewer along the edges and the outside has firmed up. Rotate the skewer underneath the bottom of the aebleskiver to flip it to the other side. This may take you a couple of tries. Cook for another couple of minutes before removing from the pan.
Repeat with the remaining batter. Serve immediately with powdered sugar and maple syrup.
Store leftover aebleskiver in the fridge and eat within a couple of days.
