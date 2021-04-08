So now that we have talked about the basics of immunity and vaccines, I’ll talk about the actual diseases that we vaccinate pets against. As I discussed last week, what we consider “core” changes based on area and lifestyle, but I’ll talk a little bit about that as we go.
I’ll talk about cats first because their vaccines are important, but often get pushed to the back of owners’ minds. Even indoor cats should be vaccinated! Dogs will follow next week.
Feline distemperThis is a combination vaccine that protects against feline rhinotracheitis, calicivirus, and panleukopenia. I know you are saying “what?” to that, as you should. You aren’t expected to know each specific disease, that’s my job! Rhinotracheitis is a feline herpes virus and is the most common cause of cat “colds.” It causes sinus inflammation, sneezing, and watery eyes. When we see our “long hauler” cats that have chronic snuffling this is almost always the cause. While vaccination doesn’t cure these cats, if we can prevent serious herpes infections in our kittens, we have fewer issues with it later in life. Herpes infections also make them more prone to secondary respiratory infections. This is very easily spread between cats which is why we see it so common in cats from breeding colonies or housed in shelters with a lot of other cats. Think of a cold and pre-schoolers; they spread fast and each kid may have slightly different symptoms.
Calicivirus is another upper respiratory infection of cats. We see this less often, but it also can be more serious and cause intense ulcers in the mouth. This is another commonly spread respiratory infection that we see in cats housed in close contact. Cats that get calicivirus infections and then get rhinotracheitis infections on top of it can become very sick. If a cat isn’t vaccinated or didn’t have good immunity from their mom (if she wasn’t current on vaccines) they often get a combination of these two.
Panleukopenia is what is referred to as feline distemper. We see similar signs to the disease of parvovirus in dogs. This causes vomiting, diarrhea, fevers, lethargy and if a pregnant cat has this, the kitten can have serious brain development issues from abnormal in utero development.
It is especially important to keep older cats up to date if there are going to be any additions or new cat contact. We mainly think of this as a feline respiratory complex vaccine, but that is because the components we see the most common are respiratory diseases. It is one of the few vaccines I will give to cats who present not entirely healthy. If a cat has a respiratory illness, getting updated on this vaccine can actually help them.
Feline leukemiaThis is spread from cat to cat, so if all cats in a home are up to date on vaccines and have tested negative, this is not considered a core vaccine. However, cats that go outside and are in contact with other cats should be kept up to date. We often vaccinate kittens for this even if they are indoors because situations can change and then we know they have some immunity. These are boostered every year or two depending on the individual cat situation.
RabiesRabies will end our cat discussion and kick off the dog discussion because it is core in both species. So the main thing to know is that rabies is fatal. It is fatal in dogs, cats, horses, humans, ferrets, and all mammals. Because it is fatal and not able to be treated, states are pretty strict on pets being up to date. Indoor cats can get rabies from bats, who love to live in attics. Dogs can get rabies from any number of wild animals. The bottom line is that we do not mess around with rabies. One shot every three years (after the initial 12-month booster) is a small price to pay for an animal that is alive and doesn’t need to be quarantined/euthanized if something happens and they bite a person.
I know we all say our pet won’t bite, but there is no way to imagine every circumstance. My cat is delightful and lets me do plenty of things to her, but if I try to cut her nails she will bite me without a second thought. One of my dogs is very protective of my kid and I surely don’t think he will bite, but can I promise it? Nope. Can I promise that my dogs won’t get in a tussle with a rabid raccoon? Definitely not. But even if you have a less prey-driven dog who is mostly indoors, rabid wild animals are unpredictable. They come up close to houses and will bite animals they typically would run from.
The bottom line is that the rabies vaccine is very important mainly because rabies is fatal and it is a concern for human health risk as well.
