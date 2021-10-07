We’ve covered the negatives of this time of year, but the truth is that the positives are bigger. We can walk, enjoy the amazing foliage, not deal with flying bugs and also not sweat. Honestly, for me, there is nothing better than being outside in the sunshine without being roasting hot and eaten by bugs. There are things to keep in mind as we transition to fall walking, especially after being used to the summertime.
Daylight Hours
Gone are the days when we can be outside until 9 p.m. Each night we seem to lose a little bit of daylight. This makes going to bed easier, but makes getting out with pets after work harder. Make sure you don’t get caught on a trail as it becomes dark, which changes a bit every day. Plan your walk lengths, know where you are going if you are hiking close to dusk, and always have a flashlight. If you have a new gorgeous trail to explore, start early or plan it for the weekend. This is the time of year when I need to start breaking out the glow collars for my dogs so that I know I’ll see them even as night falls!
Wildlife
Many creatures are hustling to get their food stored before winter, so animals are out and about. These animals are working while the sun shines and working hard to get ready for winter. Make sure that your dog is up on their recall, and will listen to you when they are off-leash. There are tons of animals moving through their “passageways”. These aren’t visible to us, but your dogs will surely smell them. Running off after wildlife as darkness falls is never a good idea. So keep an eye on them and keep them (dogs, ideally not the wildlife) close to you!
While porcupines have been out all summer, pay special attention this time of year. Their active times tend to correlate more with our exercise times. Porcupines live in trees but often spend time on the forest floor searching for food. They are slow and they don’t run, and we all know what their defense is. While these guys cannot quill a dog unless the dog touches them, they are quite interesting creatures to most dogs. I recommend avoiding high porcupine areas and teaching your dog to come even when a funny-looking slow animal is right near them.
People
I know I harp on this. Truth be told I probably prefer dog company, BUT there are plenty of people who are scared of dogs. Not all people like dogs, and practically zero people like dog poop. Let’s face it, even people who love dogs don’t like dog poop. And one thing even I don’t like is dogs jumping on me. For these reasons, it is important to remember to share the trails. Since it is such a gorgeous time of year, more people get out to enjoy the scenery. The last thing we want is for these people to look badly upon dogs and their owners after stepping in landmines of dog poop or getting their clothes muddied with doggy footprints.
Pick up poop or make sure it is well out of the way in the middle of the woods. No one wants to step in dog poop, especially not someone else’s dog’s poop. Leash your dogs or ask them to wait if you
see a strange person approaching. A wet, muddy dog ruining your new hiking outfit is not something many people look forward to. Some people are nervous around dogs, especially unknown dogs. Rather than provide stress, help these people see friendly well behaved pets (from a distance.) If someone wants to meet your dog, they will let you know.
Before hitting the trails make sure your dogs are up to date on vaccines. This is important for human and other dog encounters, and of course their own safety.
Apples
Everyone loves apples! That is why they get their own section...sort of. They are a hallmark of autumn. Our dogs love apples, they also love apples that have been sitting out and rotting. Too many apples cause diarrhea, and too many fermented apples cause neurologic signs (drunkenness!) Dogs can’t metabolize alcohol well so we try to avoid this. The beauty of Vermont really shines through in autumn. Hikes this time of year bring a whole new level of joy. Keep a couple of things in mind for pets and get out to enjoy it!
