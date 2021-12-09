T his seems a little bit early for a winter article, but alas...it just keeps wintering! For me this year the transition wasn’t smooth, and I recently realized that I haven’t really walked my dogs for close to a week. One of them cares, one of them is happy to sit next to the woodstove and only go outside to poop.
I figured I better get my winter talk out of the way because soon we’re going to have to start talking about all the delicious dangers that December brings. Winter is beautiful. I love playing in the snow and how everything looks. However, I must admit that getting dressed up to go outside every single time is tedious. So I know how hard it can be to be motivated to walk the dogs in this weather!
It gets dark now at approximately noon. So you get home from work and it is dark, cold and the ground is icy. If you eat dinner first you are then tired and feel like it’s bedtime. Hence why I haven’t taken my poor dogs on a walk for a week. I keep psyching myself up that 7 p.m. isn’t any different in December than it is in July, but that just isn’t working that well. So there are a few things that are different with winter walks to pay attention to.
It’s always dark. Always. That will start to get better but we’re right in the thick of it now. I always recommend walking with a light. Even if you don’t use it, having it in case you need extra visibility is great. I also love glow collars on dogs. This isn’t as imperative if you are walking on leash, but is very helpful off-leash. My dogs love to run, and I do not. I typically try to take them to spaces where they can run off-leash. However, I also get very nervous if I can’t see them, so their glow collars bring me peace of mind.
Glow collars also make them more visible to cars which is helpful if they aren’t doing what they should be. Speaking of which, if you are walking around traffic make sure you are wearing reflective clothing so they can see you. This back and forth precipitation, changing temperatures and not everyone getting their snow tires on (me, that’s me) make road conditions variable and slippery. The sooner and better cars can see you, the safer you and your dogs will be.
Also, remember that conditions underfoot are variable. Make sure that you are dressed appropriately to avoid slips. I swear this isn’t a workplace safety article but slips this time of year are easy. They are even easier if your dog isn’t well trained on the leash.
Speaking of dressing appropriately, make sure your dog is too! Most dogs don’t need too much extra in the winter. If you have dogs like mine, they are much happier with jackets. I recommend seeing how your dog does. If they aren’t cold, no jacket is ideal. If they shiver or don’t seem to tolerate walks as well, jacket them and see how they do. If you have dogs that collect ice and snow in their toes, look into getting paw wax. Dogs tend to tolerate this better than booties (though admittedly not as cute) and if they aren’t getting icy toe build up they stay much warmer.
And remember, if we start to get lots of snow don’t be ashamed to shovel paths in your yard so your dog can go to the bathroom more easily! It may feel silly at first, but making it easier to go to the bathroom outside means they’re less likely to choose your house.
