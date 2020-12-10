Time to talk teeth! Teeth are integral to overall health and are often overlooked. I’m going to talk about dental cleanings, the anesthesia that is associated with, and everything else. I will walk you through a dental at our clinic and explain why being under anesthesia is in the best interest of everyone involved. Different clinics have different protocols, and this will only pertain to ours. We have these protocols because I believe it is best medicine, but your veterinarian can talk about their own protocols.
The first thing to answer is why pets need to be under anesthesia for cleanings. The easy answer is that we need them not to move. Not little wiggles, licks, lip shudders, or anything else.
My dogs are extremely well trained and let me look in their mouths and brush their teeth. What they will not let me do is clean under their gums, put an x-ray plate in their mouth while holding still or pull a tooth awake. If we are being quite honest, I have to psych myself up to do these very things. And I’m a (semi) complaint human.
The first thing we do with dentals, as with all anesthesias, is an exam and a pre-medication. Ideally, we have recent blood work or do it that morning. This helps us assess organ function and overall health status. The type and dose of pre-medication depend on the extent of the procedure, lab work, and overall demeanor of the animal. We give this to start helping with any pain we anticipate and to help pets be less stressed before and after their procedure. We then place an intravenous catheter to help deliver fluids, anesthesia, medication and to have open vein access in the case of emergencies.
Once a pet is under anesthesia we place a tube in their trachea (windpipe.) They breathe through this and also get pure oxygen and anesthetic gas. This is very important for dentals.
This tube creates a barrier so that all of the bacteria we are cleaning out of the mouth cannot enter the lungs. Dental cleanings done without anesthesia have a high risk of pneumonia since bacteria can easily be breathed in without a barrier.
Next, we evaluate all teeth. This involves making sure the gum is attached properly to the tooth, that teeth are not loose or broken, there is no infection and the teeth are not chipped. This involves probing between the tooth and gum. This isn’t the most comfortable thing, and pets need to be perfectly still for accuracy. Teeth can look great, but if there is a deep pocket between the tooth and gum that allows bacteria to travel in, that’s a big problem.
Radiographs are taken of any suspect teeth, and sometimes all teeth. Ideally, these x-rays will be taken of all teeth because often teeth have pathology (issues) that can’t even be seen from above the gumline. It is also a good idea to take x-rays of any teeth that will be extracted so that you can see the number and orientation of tooth roots. While these should be standard, sometimes there will be a curveball. Teeth can have extra roots, curvy roots, or partial roots. This requires that a pet stay absolutely still and a small sensor is placed in their mouth. These sensors are extremely expensive, and a quick chomp from an awake animal is the last thing we want happening.
The teeth are then cleaned. This is similar to how it is done in people. An ultrasonic scaler is used to clean the teeth-both the visible part and the part under the gumline. This isn’t painful but feels weird. I certainly don’t like having it done to me, and I can’t imagine pets do either. This is one of the most important parts of dental cleanings. A majority of the bacteria hides under the gumline and is impossible to clean fully when a pet is awake. We then polish the teeth to help seal the surface of the tooth and prevent further bacterial build-up.
Dental procedures can be fast, in healthy mouths without gum changes or bone loss. They can also be long, especially if dental cleanings were needed but put off for a long time. Past cleanings done without proper protocol can leave teeth looking ok but very unhealthy. That is part of the reason why full anesthetic cleanings with the proper protocol are so important. Part of this also depends on the individual animal and their tooth quality.
So while dental cleanings can look a little overwhelming initially, there is a lot that goes into them. I cannot overstate their importance to pet health and longevity. If you have questions, please ask your vet to explain rather than just getting overwhelmed.
