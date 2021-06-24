Lately, I have been getting many questions in the same vein, so I’m going to do a question and answer article. A lot of questions end up repeating themselves over time because you don’t worry about them until they happen for YOU and your pet, but these have come up a lot lately so are worth talking about more in-depth.
Q. My dog seems stiff and has trouble getting up, but then walks around and seems fine. Do I need to do anything about this?
A. This description is the hallmark of osteoarthritis. It is the same in dogs, people, horses, cats and I’m assuming many other animals. We have joint damage but sitting still may not bother it. However, when your joints stiffen up with rest and then are put to work you feel the full brunt of that joint pain. As you move around things loosen up, muscles warm up and help take some of the burdens off sore joints. So you start to feel a little better until you overdo it or rest again. I am still sometimes amazed that I will be sore and then have a full morning of work on my feet and feel fine... that is until I sit down for a bit. This is the same in our dogs.
This is the stage of osteoarthritis when we can intervene to help. The most important thing (which is at once the hardest and easiest part) is getting our pets to an ideal weight. If you think of lifting some heavy bags or putting on a big backpack, it definitely increases joint pain. This can take some figuring out because we don’t want to overexercise sore pets. There is a perfect balance of food reduction, treat switches and low impact exercise that can get us exactly where we need to be. This is a great time of year for swimming for dogs.
Next, veterinary joint supplements can help a lot. Actually, in my experience, they work better in pets than people. I do recommend buying a veterinary brand because they have frequent and strict quality control checks. This means that your dog or cat is actually getting the correct dose, and you are actually getting what you pay for. This is a perfect stage to introduce laser treatments and acupuncture as well. Sometimes these dogs benefit from medications to help with joint pain as well. Many dogs feel better on medication while we work on weight loss, and some of them just need medications as needed for big days (think of taking aspirin after your hike) to help bridge the gap.
Q. How do I know how long to hike my dog when it is hot?
A. This is a tough question because there is no cut-and-dried answer. Each dog has different tolerances to heat and humidity. I have a dog that hails from the Caribbean and the hotter it is the happier she is. She will lay out in the 90-degree sun panting and in heaven. Many of our husky patients on the other hand (like me!) are uncomfortable if it is even a little bit hot. Part of this is knowing and monitoring signs of discomfort in your dog. Most dogs will pant as they get hot and exercise. However, there is a difference between panting as they exercise and full-on heavy breathing and panting. If they are slowing down, starting to drop their head, or seeking shade then we have hit a critical point.
When it is hot stick to the shade, make sure there is water nearby (or bring a dog water bottle, or share yours!), and keep things short. It is always better to err on the side of caution and take more frequent shorter walks. This is especially important for our stubby-nosed breeds.
