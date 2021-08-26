Today I am going to get on my soapbox and talk about preventative care and early intervention. It is one of my favorite things that we do as veterinarians because we are able to stop diseases in so many cases. While the cost of preventative care may seem high, treating diseases associated with not doing prevention is much more expensive and less rewarding.
Preventative care runs a large gamut in veterinary medicine. There are so many ways that we can do less early so we don’t have to do more later. I’ll talk about a few important things and ways that they have recently proven important in my own pets’ lives.
Vaccines
We are mostly all comfortable and pretty compliant with vaccines. Vaccines are our first line of defense against many diseases, and in many cases have brought the caseload down very low.
In this region, we very rarely see parvo or distemper anymore because most dogs are vaccinated and our level of strays is low.
I do run into a couple of misconceptions about vaccines still. The first is that the Lyme vaccine can cause Lyme disease. It does not and cannot, that isn’t how it works. Dogs can still get Lyme disease when vaccinated. Like the flu or covid, vaccine symptoms are decreased and the likelihood of getting the disease is lessened, but the chance is not zero.
The other is that only dogs who run in fields and play in streams can get leptospirosis. There are actually huge pockets of smaller dogs who are strictly leashed that get lepto. Since it is also carried by rats, any area where a rat is (read-all areas) can be infected. That includes the mulched parkway path that may be your dog’s only outside habitat.
Dental Cleanings
Often people don’t want to deal with anesthesia and the expense of a dental cleaning when a pet’s teeth aren’t “that bad”. The truth is that if we can clean teeth before they are too bad, there is a high chance that they won’t get that bad! So the anesthesia is shorter, the procedure is easier and it is much cheaper. Once the teeth get severely affected, they often have to be pulled which is a much more complicated procedure. It can also turn into two procedures because we sometimes have to each side of the mouth in separate anesthesia and procedure.
Owners often tell us only to pull teeth if we have to, and I can fully assure you that pulling teeth is... well, it’s as hard as pulling teeth! That idiom exists for a reason. We always want to avoid this and the best way is routine home care and early dental cleanings. Veterinarians aren’t trying to swindle you by asking you to do dental cleanings when there is mild tartar, they are actually trying to help save you money by doing faster and easier procedures! I’ll admit, it’s much easier for us too.
Lump Removals
I recently found two lumps on my younger dog (OK, he is 7 so is a senior now) that looked suspicious, and one that looked like a fatty tumor. They were very small, like the size of sesame seeds. I always advise owners to take these off if they don’t look right, even if they are small. The benefit is that the surgical time was extremely short. They both came back with melanoma, which can turn scary in dogs just like humans.
Luckily, I was able to get them both completely off so the chance that they will return or metastasize is extremely small. Many would chuckle at my decision to do anesthesia for such tiny lumps, but if I hadn’t done it the outcome could have been much worse.
There are certain lumps that we can tell are benign, and lumps that we may have already biopsied. My motto is always “when in doubt, take it out” because in my opinion if something doesn’t belong I want it taken off. If it turns out to be something favorable, I am excited to have that good news. If it turns out to be something bad, I am excited to have it out. To me, early intervention on growths as recommended by your vet is always the best policy.
Weight
I know, I know. Basically, every other article is about weight. I won’t even go in-depth about it right now (but you know I will soon enough.) The bottom line is that pets at a healthy weight live longer, get fewer diseases, and live a more comfortable life. This is the cheapest prevention for so many issues. I know the sad begging eyes and routine breaking are hard (aren’t they good at training us?) but we have lots of ways to help in all situations once you are ready to take the plunge. And my best advice is to act early and keep pets at a good weight because it is always harder to lose weight than to maintain a good weight.
