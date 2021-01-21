I am going to start this article with a personal story. So if you’re not ready to learn more about my personal life you should probably skip it. But if you alternately want to know more about cat bathroom habits — read on.
My cat is 15, and solidly in her senior years. She has started the nighttime senile wandering/screaming that some cats treat you to in their advanced years. I’ve never been a great sleeper, and 4:30 a.m. cat howling doesn’t help. Furthermore, her favorite place to set up shop is directly outside my toddler’s bedroom. As an aside, I think he inherited his sleeping from me so I assure you I don’t need any intervention on waking him up. I had a multipart solution which I won’t bore you with, but one thing I did was add a litter box downstairs.
My cat is a litter box saint. She always goes into her box. I switch her litter willy nilly and she doesn’t blink an eye. She’s only had one box her whole life (one type, I do replace the actual box periodically). It’s a covered box with a ramp. (Alert, these are all things I’ll advise against if patients have litter box issues!) I once went to clean her box and found a baby sock, a pacifier, and a baby toothbrush in it as my toddler had a very fervent ‘hide things in the litter box’ phase.
Though it is possible they all got put in there recently, it was more likely that at some point in the past 10 hours my poor cat had willingly peed around some foreign toddler thing rather than pee outside her box.
All that to say, she’s amazing about her box. So I go ahead and add a second box for when she is locked downstairs with me in the morning. Since that moment in time, she has gone to the bathroom 80% in her new box. I do replace her boxes and they have the same litter, which is just to say that after all the years in my house I found she has a preferred litter box location and I was not using it previously. Cats are picky about boxes, and not all of them have entered the box sainthood that my cat has. It is a real stressor on the patient animal bond.
To lead off I will talk about something I hear in practice that never fails to surprise me. Pets are not spiteful, and your cat going to the bathroom outside of the box is never about spite. They are not spitefully peeing on your pillow or on the baby’s toys. Almost any time your cat chooses to void outside of the litter box (if they have been previously trained for years), it is indicating that there is some sort of problem. It may be physical or behavioral. Even when these issues are behavioral, it is not about spite or being bad on purpose. There is a reason that your cat is avoiding the box. This might take some time or energy to figure out, but usually, they have associated the box with some sort of anxiety or discomfort.
To start, I’ll explain the basics of litter boxes, and give you some human examples that may help clarify the situation. Cat owners are lucky in that their animals litter-box train almost instantly, and they are not required to go stand in the cold while their pets do their business. We must repay this favor by providing litter boxes that our cats want to use. Remember that cats are not small dogs. We cannot equate them because cats tend to be more private and more proud.
First of all, most cats like their litter boxes big. This can be a mild inconvenience for small home dwellers, but it’s a sacrifice worth making. I choose to donate a larger space to a litter box versus finding pee stains on my carpet. You can buy large litter boxes, or you can buy short-sided storage boxes (under the bed version) and create a litter box. This is done easily by putting cat litter in any box you choose. If a cat can turn around and take a step in their box, they really enjoy it. Think of the difference between your home bathroom versus the airplane toilets; being crammed into a small space never makes things better. Many cats also don’t like covers on their boxes. We like covers because it contains the litter scattered and also the odor, but if your cat decides not to use the box this is the first thing to try changing.
Next, different cats like different types of litter. The majority of cats like hard, fast clumping litter. That is where the similarities end. Some cats like clay, some like sand, some like scented, and most like perfume free. The best way to figure this out is to buy a couple of small bags and set up a litter box with each kind side by side. Within a few days, you’ll see which your cat prefers (just like I discovered a preferred location.) Sometimes I have people balk at buying unscented litter since the litter then smells like, well, pee and poop. In my mind, this is just one more motivator to clean the box daily. If I can smell my cat’s feces then so can she and what are the chances that she wants to go back in there?
Cats also, not surprisingly, like clean litter boxes. Ideally, every house will have at least 1 box more than the number of cats they have. Just as you don’t enjoy using a toilet that has been left previously unflushed, cats don’t either. If you have more than one cat it becomes an even bigger issue. Clean your litter boxes often to make sure your cat isn’t faced with a situation where they need to put their paws on excrement in order to go to the bathroom.
Make sure that your cat’s litter box isn’t right next to the food and water bowls. I am a wandering eater in my house, but that wandering never leads me into my bathroom. Eating next to the toilet is weird and I cannot imagine very pleasant. I’m not judging if you are currently eating dinner on your toilet, but your cat agrees with me and doesn’t want to eat next to their toilet.
The important thing to realize is that if your cat begins to go to the bathroom outside their box, there is a problem. There may be territory wars which can be fixed by putting litter boxes in separate rooms. They may have a urinary tract infection. Anything that makes it uncomfortable for a cat to go to the bathroom (diarrhea, constipation, urinary tract infection, urinary crystals, arthritis) will make them avoid the box. They associate the pain with the box and begin to go elsewhere. Older cats may have a harder time getting into the box, so you should cut the sides down on part so they can get in and out easily. Older cats also may be more reluctant to go up or downstairs. This can be due to joint pain or vision changes. Many litter boxes are kept in the basement but may need to be moved to the level of the house the cat lives on or have a nearby nightlight added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.