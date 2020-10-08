No doubt about it, it is dark. I now feed the horses in the dark and have to scramble to get all of my creatures exercised before dark. My dogs get extra stir crazy when they don’t get long walks in the woods or fields during the week, so when they get room to run they make the most of it.
We are getting started into hunting season though, so need to take some precautions. Hunting season has already begun, and with different seasons and weapon variations. Turkey, bear, and different variations of deer seasons all exist. Within those, there are also seasons for different types of weapons. If you aren’t a hunter it may be tough to keep track of them, but know that there will be many different hunters throughout woods and fields.
The easiest way to avoid problems is to hike in areas without hunting (like in Rutland city parks). Make sure you are aware of the hunting status wherever you are hiking. Posted lands run into non-posted lands and vice versa. Many people who post their land still give permission to some hunters so never make an assumption that property is hunter free unless you have confirmation from the owners.
This is the season when animals are letting off strong pheromones, so even dogs that don’t often run away or chase animals may be more tempted. My dogs are pretty good listeners but their chase drive is strong so I need to make sure I call them back fast. Make sure that you have your dog under your direct control and within sight at all times. Dogs chasing animals disrupt hunters, the animals and can put your dog in a potentially dangerous situation where they may be mistaken for game. It is the fault of the owner, not the shooter if dogs are shot when running loose not on your own property. We hate seeing these cases, and nobody wins.
Dogs who are chasing animals aren’t conscientious of roads or other dangers. While most can find their way back when they are running full speed after an animal they can become lost when they lose that animal and come back to their senses. Especially if they end up in a new place or their own scent was lost (like running through a river), they are in danger of becoming hopelessly lost.
While hunters are conscientious, it is always a good idea to wear a bright color (red or orange) and have a color on your dog as well. They make safety vests for both dogs and people to clearly identify yourselves. This is good woods safety and helps avoid needless accidents.
While we are on this topic, please make sure that your dog is well identified. I always recommend having an ID tag with at least two phone numbers listed as well as their rabies tag.
If a dog is found the vet clinic who issued the rabies tag will be able to identify them by their tag number. If you are of the more neurotic variety (like me), putting each ID tag on a different fastener will lessen the chance they will fall off together.
So get out and walk your dogs even though National Dog Walk week is over, but be extra aware of your surroundings for the next couple of months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.