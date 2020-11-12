Editor’s note: Please send visual art listings to jim.lowe@timesargus.com or jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com.
All galleries and museums require masks and social distancing unless otherwise indicated.
Exhibit streaming
Vermont Arts Online — www.vermontartonline.org
Barre
AR Market: “ARTE at AR,” through Jan. 16, featuring Vermont painters Juliana Cassino Fechter, Charles Ryerson and Gabriel Tempesta, Alimentari Roscini Market, 159 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com
Studio Place Arts: “Quick Changes at the Quick Change Gallery,” through Nov. 30, interactive installation by Jo John, SPA, 201 N. Main St., Barre, 802-479-7069, www.studioplacearts.com Hours: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. public hours, 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Tuesday-Friday; noon to 2 p.m. public hours 2:30 to 4 p.m. private visits, Saturday; call to schedule 30-minute private visit.
Bellows Falls
Canal Street Gallery: “A World Suspended in Color,” through Nov. 14, third annual fine art glass show, 23 Canal St., Bellows Falls, 802-289-0104, canalstreetartgallery.com
Bennington
Bennington Museum: “Our Voices, Our Streets: Photographs by Kevin Bubriski,” through Dec. 31, chronicling events in Bennington 2001-04; Scot Borofsky, through Dec. 31, “Gritty Streets to Green Mountains,” paintings by Brattleboro artist; “(re)Sounding,” through Dec. 31, bringing new life to old instruments; Grandma Moses, ongoing; “Bennington Modernism,” ongoing; “Gilded Age Vermont,” ongoing, wealth and prosperity come to Bennington, 75 Main St., Bennington, 802-447-1571, www.benningtonmuseum.org
Brandon
Brandon Artists Guild: Holiday Gift Show, through Jan. 24, 7 Center St., Brandon, 802-247-4956, www.brandonartistsguild.org Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Sunday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. The free opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
Brattleboro
Brattleboro Museum & Art Center: “Figuration Never Died: New York Painterly Painting, 1950-1970,” through Feb. 14, New York artists who absorbed the lessons of Abstract Expressionism yet remained dedicated to figurative painting; “Andy Yoder: Overboard,” through March 6, inspired by “The Great Shoe Spill of 1990”; “Rachel Portesi: Hair Portraits,” through Feb. 14, tintype photographs of women; “Ice Shanties: Fishing, People & Culture” through March 6, work of Colombian-born photographer and part-time Vermont resident Federico Pardo; “Erik Hoffner: Ice Visions” through March 6, photographs of ice patterns from holes bored by ice fishermen; “Our Storied Landscape: Revealing the Brattleboro Words Trail,” through Feb. 14, drawings for a map by Cynthia Parker-Houghton, Union Station, Main Street (Route 5) and routes 119 and 142, Brattleboro, 802-257-0124, www.brattleboromuseum.org
Vermont Center for Photography: 2020 annual Members Exhibition, through Dec. 20, 49 Flat St., Brattleboro, 802-251-6051, www.vcphoto.org
Burlington
BCA Center: “Unprecedented?” through Jan. 30, explores the cultural impact of 2029 since the pandemic; “Clay Mohrman: Radiant Thought,” through Jan. 30, Vermont artist creates an installation in response to emotional processing and anxiety, Burlington City Arts, 135 Church St., Burlington, 802-865-7551, www.burlingtoncityarts.com
UVM Fleming Museum: “Reckonings: Fleming,” through Nov. 21, staff reflect on the collection and our current moment; “Intervention,” ongoing, toward an anti-racist, anti-imperialist, anti-colonialist African and Ancient Egyptian Gallery, 61 Colchester Ave., Burlington, 802-656-0750 (info: 656-2090), www.flemingmuseum.org
Greensboro
Highland Center: “A Critical Balance,” through Nov. 22, eight New England exhibit paintings of a selection of species that are listed as endangered, Highland Center for the Arts, 2875 Hardwick St., Greensboro, 802-533-9075, highlandartsvt.org
Jeffersonville
Bryan Memorial Gallery: “Let Us Introduce You,” through Nov. 8, five established New England Artists who are new to the gallery: Charlie Hunter, Daryl Storrs, Karen Bruson, Jacob Aguiar and Mary Schwartz; “Land and Light and Light and Air,” through Nov. 8, featuring 60 artists; “Watercolors 2020,” ongoing, landscapes, still-lifes, abstracts and more in a range of styles and techniques; “Carnival,” ongoing, showing the festive side of Vermont and the surrounding region; “Legacy 2020,” through Dec. 21, new work by popular 2019 artists, 180 Main St., Jeffersonville, 802-644-5100, www.bryangallery.org
Lebanon, N.H.
AVA Gallery: Charles A. Platt, through Nov. 27, “A Commemorative Retrospective,” work by member of the Cornish Art Colony; “Derek Bell: Perfect Poultry, through Nov. 6; “Another Chance, Fresh Start,” Nov. 13-20, quilt celebrating Hartford Dismas House, Lobby Gallery, AVA, 1 Bank St., Lebanon, N.H., 603-448-3117, www.avagallery.org
Manchester
Southern Vermont Arts Center: “Women Take Wilson,” extended trough Nov. 29, work by Adrien Broom, Patty Hudak and Chalice Mitchell, Wilson Museum; 2020 All Member Exhibition, through Jan. 31, art reflecting the theme of hope, Yester House, 930 SVAC Drive, Manchester, 802-362-1405, www.svac.org
Middlebury
Henry Sheldon Museum: “Sculpture Haven,” ongoing, new sculpture by Vermont artists Kat Clear, John Matuzs and Kate Pond, and more, Sheldon Museum Garden, 1 Park St., Middlebury, 802 388-2117, www.henrysheldonmuseum.org Hours: daylight.
Montpelier
The Front Gallery: “Alice Dodge: Wallflowers,” through Nov. 29, work counter-poses notions of craft with high culture, mass production with creative originality, and pattern with chaos, 6 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-552-0877, www.thefrontvt.com Hours (limited occupancy): 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, or by appointment. Reception, 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29.
Kellogg-Hubbard Library: “The Preparatory Sketches of Thomas Waterman Wood,” through Dec. 24, some of the finest oil studies in the T.W. Wood Gallery’s collection, 35 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-3338, www.kellogghubbard.org Call for viewing information.
Montpelier City Hall: “Thomas Waterman Wood: A Master Printmaker,” through Dec. 24, etchings from the T.W. Wood Gallery, City Hall Showcases, 39 Main St., Montpelier, 802-223-9502, www.montpelier-vt.org
Vermont History Museum: “WPA Prints from the T.W. Wood Gallery,” through Jan. 9, 37 prints by early and mid-20th century artists including Hazel Jackson, Vermont artist Ronald Slayton, and Raphael Soyer, Vermont Historical Society, 109 State St., Montpelier, 802-828-2291, vermonthistory.org
T.W. Wood Gallery: 125th Anniversary Celebration, through Dec. 24, “Thomas Waterman Wood and the Landscape,” Nuquist Gallery; “Realism and Narrative: The Paintings of Thomas Waterman Wood,” Wood Room; “Social Realism to Abstraction: Paintings of the WPA Collection,” 46 Barre St., Montpelier, 802-262-6035, www.twwoodgallery.org Hours: free but by appointment only. Curator Phillip Robertson is offering guided tours. Reserve your spot online for: Nov. 14 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.) and Dec. 12 (11 a.m. and 2 p.m.). Limit of eight guests per gallery tour.
Rutland
Chaffee Art Center: Annual Member Exhibit and Holiday Shoppe, Nov. 13-Jan. 8, 16 S. Main St., Rutland, 802-775-0356, www.chaffeeartcenter.org Hours: noon to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, and by appointment. Opening celebration (reservations required), 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.
St. Johnsbury
Northeast Kingdom Artisans Guild: Sharon Kenney Biddle, through Nov. 21, “About What Remains,” paintings, assemblage and handmade books by Danville art teacher, Back Room Gallery, 430 Railroad St., St. Johnsbury, 802-748-0158, www.nekartisansguild.com
Shelburne
Furchgott-Sourdiffe: Beth Pearson, through Nov. 28, “Missing Touch,” work by former Vermont abstract artist; work by Annelein Beukenkamp, Leslie Fry and Betsey Garand, 86 Falls Road, Shelburne, 802-985-3848, fsgallery.com
Stowe
Helen Day Art Center: “Donna Ann McAdams: Performative Acts,” through Dec. 31, 45 photographs over the last 40 years documenting the avant-garde performance and queer liberation scenes in New York in the ’80s and ’90s, 90 Pond St., Stowe, 802-253-8358, www.helenday.com Hours: by appointment only.
