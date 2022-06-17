BURLINGTON — A Center Rutland man, who admitted he was part of at least four armed robberies in Rutland and Addison Counties last summer, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 38 months in federal prison on Friday.
Joey Miles Sherwood, 31, had pleaded guilty to a felony knifepoint robbery charge at the Cumberland Farms Store on North Main Street in Wallingford on Aug. 1, 2021, but also acknowledged he committed two other knifepoint holdups and one attempted robbery.
Judge Christina Reiss said Sherwood, a life-long resident of Rutland County and 2008 graduate of Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon, would be on supervised release for three years once he is discharged from prison.
His release date won’t be known until he gets some state charges in Vermont and New Hampshire resolved, but the judge said he would get credit for time served since his arrest last August.
Reiss also ordered $746 in restitution, including $156 for the Cumberland Farms Store. It also includes $450 for a holdup at the Union Street Market in Brandon on Aug. 21. It also covers $140 for a robbery at Maplefields Mobil in Pittsford on Aug. 1, 2021.
Sherwood also acknowledged he attempted to rob the Shoreham Service Station on Aug. 21, but the store clerk refused to surrender any money and instead threatened to call 911, records show.
The federal sentencing guidelines, which are advisory, had recommended a prison term somewhere between 51 and 63 months.
Assistant Federal Defender Sara M. Puls had asked for a lesser term for a couple of reasons. She noted that he had been a law-abiding citizen until two years ago. He had held a job at Vermont Protective Coatings in Brandon for about six years until he lost his job in early 2020.
She said Sherwood was trying to provide for his longtime girlfriend while she studied. Things went downhill, and he turned to drugs, she said. He was arrested in New Hampshire and released on conditions. He continued to spiral downward and committed the Vermont robberies to feed his drug habit.
Puls said since he was jailed on the single federal charge, he has begun to turn his life around. He said his girlfriend had their daughter in December, and he was not there for the birth. Sherwood wants to be in their lives, Puls said.
She proposed a two-year prison sentence and three years on supervised release.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly G. Ang said deterrence was important in these kinds of violent crimes. The impact is great and long-term on the low-paid store clerks getting a knife pointed at them during a robbery.
Puls asked that Reiss recommended that the prison term be served as close to Vermont as possible.
Vermont State Police said last summer during the series of robberies that Sherwood also matched the description of the armed robber for Mac’s Convenience Store at 239 South Main St. in Rutland on both July 5 and July 16.
Vermont State Police Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Stephenson, who is assigned to a special FBI Task Force in Vermont, said Sherwood only admitted to the Wallingford convenience store robbery when initially questioned.
During settlement talks the admissions about the other cases were made, records show.
During Sherwood’s initial federal court hearing in September, a magistrate judge noted Brandon Police also arrested him in March 2021 on charges of burglary, possession of stolen property, eluding law enforcement and operating at excessive speed as part of a high-speed chase with police.
Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle noted there was evidence of daily use of cocaine and some heroin use.
