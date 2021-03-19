Two years and two weeks after Alicia Harrington, of Rutland, was murdered, her killer was sentenced in the Rutland County criminal courtroom to serve 20 years to life in prison.
Harrington, 44, was strangled on March 5, 2019, by Shawn Michael Laplant , 30, of Rutland, who pleaded guilty to felony charge of second-degree murder in January. He pleaded guilty under a plea agreement which called for him to serve a minimum of 20 years.
On Thursday, Judge David Fenster accepted the agreement after hearing from Harrington’s husband, Jaime Harrington, who said it was “hard to put into words what the murder of my wife, Alicia Dell Veneri Harrington, has done to me and my son.”
Jaime called Alicia his best friend of the past 22 years, to whom he was married for 17½ years and said her loss has been “devastating.”
“Adding to my pain is the reality our son faces. Tristan was 9 years old. ... As his only remaining parent, it was my job to tell him what happened to his mother. How do you tell that 9-year-old boy that he will never get to hold or see his mother again,” Jaime Harrington said.
According to Jaime Harrington, one of Tristan’s teachers approached him in December 2019 with something the boy had written called, “My Days Without My Mother.”
“Day Two. They still tried to find her but couldn’t find her in 48 hours, two days. I went to school. I cried because I missed her very much, but I had to deal with it because I thought she would come back. I know she will,” Tristan Harrington wrote.
Jaime Harrington said on the third day, he had to tell their son that his mother wasn’t coming back.
“I dread the day that our son finds out what really happened to his mother,” Jaime Harrington said.
He read from other statements provided by Alicia Harrington’s relatives.
“It has been said that he may have done it out of love, but love doesn’t make you murder. Love makes you collapse in a heap of grief on your bathroom floor while you’re trying to get ready for work because you happen to remember that Alicia was strangled until her very last breath and abandoned on the side of an isolated road,” Jaime Harrington read from a letter from Alicia’s cousin, Suzie Dell Veneri Bias.
Rose Kennedy, the Rutland County state’s attorney, said Alicia had been very devoted to her son and even took work that would allow her to be home when Tristan returned from school.
Kennedy described the police work that resulted in the Laplant’s arrest.
“One cannot help but ask, ‘How dare he? How dare he decide that on March 5, 2019, that Alicia Harrington’s life was not worth living anymore?’ One cannot help but ask how different her son’s life is now without his mom around to love him unconditionally,” she said.
Kennedy said the state was agreeing to the plea deal because Laplant had agreed to accept responsibility for the murder without forcing the Harringtons to go through a trial.
Police said that Alicia Harrington and Laplant had a romantic relationship in the past.
Attorney Chris Montgomery, who represented Laplant, said there had been an argument that resulted in Laplant strangling her.
“He had an argument, and he snapped,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery said Laplant had an unstable childhood during which he suffered emotional and physical abuse.
“One thing clear is that this type of childhood can substantially interfere with a person’s (ability) to develop strong bonds with other people as well as security within themselves. Mr. Laplant became involved with Ms. Harrington months previously to the incident. He developed an obsessive interest or affection toward her which obviously became toxic and led to these unfortunate events,” Montgomery said.
Given a chance to address the court, Laplant read from a statement.
“I’m very sorry for mistakes I made. I was wrong to take the actions I had when I ended up in the situation I was in. I should have walked away from it,” he said.
Laplant said he took responsibility for his actions.
Fenster said he considered that Laplant had “taken so much,” including taking a son from his mother and a wife from her husband. He noted that Laplant had a very minor criminal record, and an assessment conducted by the Vermont Department of Corrections that found there was a low risk he would commit a violent crime again.
Laplant pleaded guilty to strangling Harrington in his home. Police said he then wrapped her body in a sleeping bag, took her to her car and drove it to Florence Road in Proctor where he left the car parked on the side of the road.
