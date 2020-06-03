Next week is National Garden Week. Much thanks goes out to Rutland Garden Club, which gave downtown a beautiful upgrade.
The Rutland Garden Club is an all-volunteer organization with the purpose of beautifying the city with gardens and flower shows. Founded in 1914, Rutland Garden Club is one of America’s first organized garden clubs. The organization now maintains 19 municipal gardens and all of the downtown Rutland seasonal planters and window boxes.
Blue Star Memorials, started in 1945 by the National Garden Clubs, exist around the country to honor our military veterans. Rutland’s Blue Star Garden, on Woodstock Avenue, is dedicated to World War II Army Gen. Leonard Wing, of Rutland.
The Rutland Garden Club invites participation large and small. It can begin with just one seed and a place to grow. The Rutland Garden Club will honor your efforts.
In cooperation with the Department of Parks and Recreation, the work can be seen in the following locations:
- Downtown Rutland Flower Boxes and Planters
- Blue Star Highway Memorial Marker
- Chaffee Art Center
- Depot Park
- Depot Park Leash
- Depot Park Sign Area
- Evelyn Street Triangle
- Godnick Building
- Godnick Circle
- Godnick East Side
- Godnick Woodstock Avenue
- Godnick Gazebo Garden
- Virginia Mitchell Crocus Garden
- Green Mountain Boy
- West Street Marble Garden
- Police Station and Memorial
- River Street Welcome Center Sign
- Rutland Free Library
- Vietnam Memorial
- West Street Welcome Sign
