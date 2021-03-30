The American-Canadian Tour is just days away from making its first trip to North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway.
The Hickory 125 on Friday and the Easter Bunny 125 on Saturday are already a historic prelude to the 30th ACT Late Model Tour season. Known as the “Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars,” Hickory is one of the most revered auto racing venues in North America. The track’s history of ranges from Lee Petty to defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Chase Elliott.
At least two racers are planning to pull double-duty with both the ACT and Pro All Stars Series Super Late Model events. Maine drivers Ben Rowe and Mike Hopkins are committed to competing in the features both nights. With potentially 550 laps of feature racing for each driver — plus qualifying — it could be a busy Easter weekend for the New England duo.
Rowe is the most accomplished racer at Hickory of anyone stepping into an ACT car. The eight-time PASS champion won the Easter Bunny 150 in 2009 and 2016. He joined a list of Hickory winners that includes 18 NASCAR Hall-of-Famers, including Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt Sr., Tim Flock, Junior Johnson, Jack Ingram and Dale Jarrett.
Rowe raced at the track two weeks ago to prepare for his upcoming quartet of features.
“The first time I ever went (to Hickory), it was just the history of the racetrack,” Rowe said. “All of the Cup people, when they got started back in the day, that was one of the Cup tracks. When you walk in, you’ll see it. The history is still all there. It’s an old, wore-out place. The concrete wall is old, there’s cracks in the concrete. It’s just neat to see. The people that have raced there over the years is something. As for the track itself, I think it’s more similar to tracks that we run on up here in New England. It’s not a really high-banked, fast, big speed track like a lot of the southern tracks are — it’s a wore-out, finesse, rough-type track like we run on a lot up here.”
Hopkins is also no slouch at Hickory. The veteran finished second at the most recent Easter Bunny 150 in 2019. He sailed to victory in the 2019 Commonwealth Classic at Virginia’s Richmond Raceway, one of three victories he’s earned under the PASS banner. Hopkins is set to debut a new Port City Chassis car.
The ACT features are headlined by champions such as Wayne Helliwell Jr., Bobby Therrien, Quinny Welch, Aaron Fellows, Jake Johnson and Alby Ovitt. The pair of PASS Easter Bunny 150s will feature Derek Griffith, D.J. Shaw, Cole Butcher, Travis Benjamin and Kate Re. Fields of 30-plus drivers are expected for Friday’s ACT and PASS features.
Hickory Motor Speedway opened in 1951 and hosted 35 NASCAR Cup Series events between 1953 and 1971. When the NASCAR Xfinity Series was forming in 1982, Hickory was on the inaugural schedule and wound up hosting 42 events through the 1998 season. Other series that have made their mark at Hickory include the NASCAR Dash Series, the All-Pro Series, the SMART Modified Tour and the X-1R Pro Cup Series.
The Hickory Motor Speedway trip is a preview for the 2021 ACT schedule ahead. Six more doubleheaders are currently planned for the ACT Late Model Tour and PASS North Super Late Models, beginning with the Northeast Classic at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on April 17. Rowe and New Hampshire rival D.J. Shaw will attempt to chase both titles, while Hopkins and Johnson also have both ACT and PASS cars.
“Having tracks, promoters, and series working together in the Northeast is great,” Rowe said. “For me to try and support both will be fun. A lot of them are a same-day race. And even when they’re not, we’ll race somewhere on a Friday night, then we’ll travel across New England and run an ACT race on a Sunday or something like that. I think it’ll be fun. It’ll be a lot of time and hard work from the guys working on them. But they’re all up for it, so that’s what we’re going to do.”
Qualifying will begin at 5:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
