A trio of Spaulding standouts are heading to the USA Hockey National Championships with the Vermont Shamrocks.
Forward Rebecca McKelvey and defensemen Zoe Tewksbury and Molly Parker will attempt to bring more hardware back to the Granite City after leading the Crimson Tide to a 22-0 season in 2020. The national tournament starts April 29 in Denver and wraps up May 3.
McKelvey, Tewksbury and Parker skate for the Shamrocks’ 16-and-under squad competing at the AA and AAA level. The coaches are Matthew Brush, Vika Simons and Brent Tewksbury.
Vermont locked up its spot in the national tourney with a 2-1 overtime victory over the New Hampshire Wildcats during New England Regional semifinal action April 11. The Shamrocks lost to Maine opponent Casco Bay in the finals, but the semifinal win was enough to help Vermont advance. The Shamrocks earned previous wins over the New Hampshire East Eagles and the Shoreline Sharks.
The Shamrocks will compete in the Olympic Pool at Tier II national championship. They will face early contests against the Steel City Selects, a Pennsylvania powerhouse, in addition to the South South Anchorage Oilers out of Alaska. There are three other pools of teams: the NHL Pool, the Liberty Pool and the USA Pool. This year’s Shamrocks squad overcome many obstacles, including a canceled Eastern Select Girls Hockey League season.
McKelvey is joined by fellow forwards Sabrina Brunet, Elizabeth Cooley, Leah Coulombe, Isabel Donza, Jodie Gratton, Rebecca McKelvey, Vittoria Pizzagalli, Louisa Thomsen and Ella Tucker.
Tewksbury and Parker lead the defense along with Channing Brush, Karina Bushweller, Skylar Haley and Ashley Stempek. The goalies are Olivia Dallamura and Abigail Hodsden. Coaches are Matthew Brush, Vika Simons and Brent Tewksbury.
WRESTLING
Changes on tap
The National Federation of State High School Associations announced major changes for wrestling that will take effect for the 2023-24 season.
Beginning that season, states will have a choice of 12, 13 or 14 weight classes for both boys and girls competition in high school wrestling.
This will be the first separate weight classes established for girls in high school wrestling, and it marks the first time that state associations will have a choice in the number of weight classes.
These revisions were among a handful of decisions made at the NFHS Wrestling Rules Committee meeting held virtually April 7-9. They were then approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.
States must select one of the three sets (12, 13 or 14) of weight classes for girls and one of the three sets (12, 13 or 14) for boys. They cannot adopt all three sets and cannot switch back and forth during the season.
“Previous surveys have indicated a varying number of weight classes that states wanted, so the committee attempted to meet the needs of as many people as possible,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and student services and liaison to the Wrestling Rules Committee, in a press release.
“We have more and more state associations sponsoring girls wrestling and holding state championships for girls, so the committee believed it was time to establish uniform weight classifications for girls.”
Multiple changes are put into play for next winter.
One is that the NFHS is establishing a separate five-minute timeout has for evaluation of potential head and neck injuries involving the cervical column (HNC) and/or nervous system by a on-site professional.
Another change for next year addresses the amount of matches allowed in one day of competition. Currently, a wrestler can’t wrestle in more than five matches, excluding forfeits, in one day.
The NFHS is bumping that number up to six matches allowed in a day, for a postseason qualifying tournament or state championship event.
The revised rule reads, “No wrestler shall wrestle in more than six matches (championship or consolation), excluding forfeits, in any one day of a tournament conducted by the state high school association for qualification to the state high school championships or the specific state championships.”
Increasing the total allows for postseason tournaments with more than eight competitors in a weight class to complete the tournament in one day.
Two other minor changes were made in the rules for next year. There will no longer be a requirement to wear low-cut socks as a part of the weigh-in procedure, and a change was made dealing with choice of position during bad time.
