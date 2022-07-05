WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – William & Mary women’s soccer head coach Julie Shackford announced the addition of Montpelier’s Cricket Basa as a graduate transfer for the 2022 fall season.
Basa was named the Most Outstanding Player of the America East Tournament last fall after scoring the lone goal for the University of Vermont (12-6-1) during a 1-0 victory over New Hampshire in the conference final. She spent three seasons at Vermont and will earn her degree in exercise science with minor in psychology next spring. Basa will enroll in the MBA program at the Raymond A. Mason School of Business.
“We are really excited Cricket will be joining the Tribe this fall,” Shackford said. “She is the reigning MVP of the 2021 America East tournament and brings a unique blend of college soccer experience. Her leadership qualities were obvious to us during our first conversation, and we feel very fortunate she has decided to bring her talents to the Tribe.”
William & Mary finished at 4-9-3 overall last year and was 2-4-3 in the Colonial Athletic Association. The Tribe will play six contests this fall against teams that played in the 2021 NCAA Tournament
Basa was a fixture in the Catamounts’ starting lineup during the last two seasons. She started 23 of Vermont’s 25 matches during the 2021 spring and fall seasons. Basa totaled 16 points on six goals and four assists, including three game-winning goals.
The former Times Argus Player of the Year led the Catamounts to the program’s first America East Championship in 2021. Vermont made the program’s second NCAA Tournament appearance and was eliminated during a match vs. Princeton. Basa started her collegiate career at Holy Cross in 2018 before transferring to Vermont in 2019.
During her high school career at Montpelier under coach John Dellipriscoli, Basa was a team captain during her final two seasons. As a sophomore, she scored 30 of the Solons’ 39 goals. She buried her team’s first 20 goals that fall.
In 2016, Basa helped the Solons advance to the state championship game. She finished her varsity career with 56 goals and 22 assists in 46 games. She was sidelined her junior season due to an injury and returned her senior year, netting 17 goals. The two-time captain is the second-leading scorer in MHS history and was named Vermont Coaches Player of the Year.
MEN’S RUGBYBusy slate for NU
NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University men’s rugby team will play a nine-match schedule this fall in 15s action before attempting to capture their sixth consecutive conference championship.
The Cadets recently unveiled a schedule that includes three exhibition games. Norwich will kick things off Aug. 22 at home with a scrimmage vs. Colgate University on the Dog River Pitch. The Cadets will then travel to Bishop’s University in Quebec and Army West Point for two more exhibition matches in early September. Kick-off for the West Point match will be 4 p.m. at the Anderson Rugby Complex on Sept. 9.
Norwich will begin the regular season by hosting a non-league match vs. Division I UConn on Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. as part of Homecoming Weekend festivities. The Cadets will open their New England Wide Collegiate Rugby Conference title defense on the road Sept. 24 at UMass Lowell in a rematch of the 2021 Fall 15s championship.
Norwich will host Coast Guard on Oct. 1 and Providence on Oct. 8 for its final regular-season home games. The Cadets will hit the road to close out the regular season at Sacred Heart on Oct. 15 and at Boston University on Oct. 22.
The NEWCRC Playoffs start Oct. 29 and wrap up Nov. 5. The top two teams in each five-team pool will qualify for the semifinals.
Norwich has made five straight trips to the Division II 15s national tournament, recording third-place finishes in 2016, 2017 and 2021. The Cadets have also made nine straight appearances in the Division II national tournaments between 15s and 7s play.
The National Collegiate Rugby Division II playoffs start Nov. 12 and conclude Dec. 9-11 with the Final Four weekend.
GOLFPfanner event on tap
MANCHESTER — Teams have been selected for the first annual Pfanner Cup golf tournament.
This annual competition will pit the Vermont PGA professionals against their amateur counterparts. This year’s event will be held at Ekwanok Country Club in Manchester on Oct. 3 and 4.
The event will be played in honor of Dave Pfannenstein, the former Vermont Golf Association executive director, who passed away in 2020. It will be played to raise money for the VGA and VTPGA Scholarship Funds.
It will be a Ryder Cup style event that will be played across two days with 12 members from each team competing.
The VGA Pfanner Cup team is made up of Garren Poirier, Eric Lajeunesse, Max Major, Ryan Porter, Evan Russell, Troy Evans, Taylor Bellamare, Troy Goliber, Frankie Sanborn, Mike Coakley, Bill Hadden and Kim Perry.
The VTPGA team is made up of Dave Bennett, Curtis Goldsbury, Kevin Bennison, Dave Jankowski, Roger King, Jim LeClair, Tom Mackey, Pete Scrimgeour, John Paul, Todd Trono, Pete Weatherby and Toby Young.
WOMEN’S SOCCERFusion 2, Shockers 2
COLONIE, N.Y. — The Vermont Fusion and New York Shockers played to a 2-2 tie in WPSL action.
Edina Cakic scored a goal and had an assist to lead Vermont, while Cassie Hall scored a goal and Elis Klein Spindola had an assist. Claire Hutton and Ashley Cirilla had a goal apiece for the Shockers.
The Fusion sit atop the table in the Northeastern Conference with a 5-1-1 record, good for 16 points. The Shockers are in second with a 4-1-2 record and 14 points.
