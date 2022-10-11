CALAIS — The Select Board is on the clock after closing a hearing over what should become of the remnants of a road to nowhere.
The process that has played out over several months, and prompted the board to solicit a survey in hopes of pin-pointing where “Town Highway 7” begins and ends, reached a pivot point after the last of the testimony was taken and exhibits were formally entered.
Selectman Marc Mihaly, who chaired the well-attended hearing, said the board has 60 days to decide whether to approve a pending request it discontinue what maps suggest is a Class 4 road; downgrade the road to a trail; or simply retain the town’s right of way across land owned by Gary and Jill Schultz without reclassifying it.
Schulz and his family — at least three generations of it — want the old road, which runs by his home. A portion of it doubles as his driveway.
The Schulzes argue it can’t be used in its current condition, which Schultz’s son, Joshua, noted was more ravine than road, and isn’t required to access his family’s property, or property beyond it.
“We’re not looking to stop people from coming on our land,” he said, noting the Boy Scouts regularly do and so do snowmobiles.
None use the “road,” because the part that isn’t the “driveway” to his parents home is largely impassable, though Joshua Schultz said that doesn’t stop ATVs and occasionally mud trucks from coming up the driveway — sometimes too fast — and damaging the passable portion of the road the town maintains before turning around because going further isn’t really an option.
Joshua Schultz said that poses a danger to the family’s youngest generation, which was well-represented at Monday night’s hearing, and a good bit of anxiety for their parents and grandparents. He asked the board to consider them when weighing the “public good” of a right of way that can’t be used and isn’t needed.
That’s one way of looking at it.
Another is that the right of way belongs to the town, has since 1840, and should remain a town asset in some capacity even if there are no immediate plans to use it.
On a night when “ancient roads” were mentioned, resident Reed Cherrington suggested they weren’t the same as a Class 4 road that can be found on maps dating back 160 years. The existence of “ancient roads” was, in most cases, a surprise to the property owners whose land they traversed — raising what Cherrington described as a “fairness issue” dealt with through discontinuance.
Town Highway 7 may share some of the characteristics of an "ancient road," but Cherrington said its existence wasn’t a surprise to the Schultz family.
“It’s not as if he (Gary Schultz) was unaware of it,” Cherrington said.
There is some sentiment for retaining the remnants of the road, either as a road or a trail. It's one shared by the planning commission, the trails commission and, until recently, by the conservation commission.
Now it’s up to the Select Board, which received the results of a survey it commissioned to determine the beginning and end points of the road in question.
The results of that survey, conducted by Tim Cowan, suggest there is more right of way than the Schultz family believed, and while they questioned Cowan’s findings, it isn’t clear how it materially affects their pending request.
The next step, according to Mihaly, will be to hold a deliberative session. That private process did not start Monday night and, he said, if the board has any questions, it would schedule a public hearing to ask them.
It has 60 days to make a decision.
