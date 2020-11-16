This is what the Caledonain Record had to say recently on a New Hampshire Supreme Court case involving releasing police records:
Last week the New Hampshire Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a secret list of serious police disciplinary records is not exempt from the state’s right-to-know law.
The High Court remanded the case to decide if releasing the list — known officially as the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, but colloquially as a “Laurie List” — would invade the privacy of the 270+ officers found on it.
That’s a positive development because it was Hillsborough Superior Court Judge Charles Temple who ruled, in April of 2019, that the list should be public.
Prior to these rulings, over 270 N.H. police officers were hiding behind the catch-all “personnel” exemption to the public’s open record law to shield their bad behavior. In May the Union Leader struck another giant blow to the insidious exemption (UL v. Fenniman) in which the Supreme Court ruled “…only a narrow set of governmental records, namely those pertaining to an agency’s internal rules and practices governing operations and employee relations,” should be kept from the public.
The disciplinary records on the N.H. Laurie List are known to include police who have been disciplined and/or found guilty of criminal conduct, excessive or lethal force, sexual assault, lying, falsifying records, or “sustained finding of dishonesty.”
Prosecutors are required by law to inform criminal defense attorneys if a police officer involved in their case appears on the list. NHPR explains:
The Laurie List takes its name from a 1995 New Hampshire murder case in which the conviction of Carl Laurie was overturned after it came to light that a police officer involved in Laurie’s arrest and prosecution had a long history of misconduct that wasn’t shared with the defense.
Under a landmark 1965 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Brady v. Maryland, prosecutors are required to disclose information which could exonerate a defendant, though in practice many criminal defense attorneys contend this doesn’t always happen.
N.H. Newspapers (Nashua Telegraph, Union Leader, Concord Monitor, Seacoast Newspapers, Keene Sentinel), the Center for Public Interest Journalism, and the N.H. ACLU brought the action in 2018. The transparency effort has been zealously opposed by police unions and N.H. Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.
“Police officers who are named on the list are there because they have engaged in sustained misconduct concerning credibility or truthfulness,” Gilles Bissonnette, legal director for the ACLU of New Hampshire, explains. “The public has a clear right to know this information. In this historic moment, there is a demand for immediate transparency concerning the police. While the Court has temporarily delayed this transparency concerning the List, we will continue to fight for this information.”
Thank goodness for newspapers and the ACLU.
Without them, New Hampshire residents would never have any idea if a responding officer, with the enormous power to detain and use deadly force, has a record of credibility issues or an itchy trigger finger.
The Supreme Court ruling is a historic win for government accountability and transparency, and paves the way for the list’s release, despite MacDonald’s determined efforts to snub the public.
As Bissonnette explained following his important April victory in Temple’s court, “the public has a right to know if there has been misconduct that could potentially impact the community at large.”
Of course, we agree.
There is an overwhelming public interest in holding the police to account. The privacy interest of armed government agents, investigated for malfeasance, should never have outweighed the public’s lone mechanism for holding them to account.
