BARRE — After side-stepping a potentially controversial cut the still budget-less Barre Unified School Board is officially ready for Round 3.
The board unanimously adopted a school spending plan — its third this year — during a virtual Thursday meeting and approved the warning for a June 9 special election that will provide voters in Barre and Barre Town another chance to weigh in.
Though the $49.95 million budget proposal approved by the board still reflects more than $425,000 in reductions recommended by its finance committee less than 48 hours earlier, the board was told plans to eliminate the school resource officer at Barre City Elementary and Middle School was no longer part of that calculation.
Based on new information, Superintendent David Wells said administrators were no longer recommending cutting the resource officer’s position that has long been filled by Cpl. Jason Fleury.
Fleury is out on medical leave. Wells and Principal Chris Hennessey said they mistakenly believed he would be unable to return.
Hennessey said they since learned that information wasn’t “fully accurate” and happily agreed to restore the position and apologized for the confusion.
“We are mighty relieved to know that … it’s highly likely we’ll be seeing Cpl. Fleury return,” he said. “It’s an incredibly important and effective role in our school and it has been for many years.”
Though the resource officer’s position is an $80,000 expense, with most of that money being paid to the city for Fleury’s service, the now-abandoned plan called for cutting $30,000 and reallocating the remaining $50,000.
Wells told the board administrators will find that $30,000 savings elsewhere — boosting the amount of yet-to-be-identified discretionary cuts to $80,000 and retaining the proposed $425,000 reduction in a budget that failed by 12 votes last week.
The remaining cuts that have been identified include a mix of positions — most of them currently vacant — and eliminating funding for field trips, pay for assistant coaches, and security at two of the district’s three schools.
Wells said administrators were comfortable with the latter recommendation based on improvements that have been made at all three buildings in recent years.
“We wouldn’t cut a dime from that if we felt we needed safety measures,” he said.
Chairwoman Sonya Spaulding and others on the board applauded administrators for rapidly identifying cuts in the wake of last Tuesday’s budget defeat and committee members for vetting those recommendations on short notice.
School Director Alice Farrell said the board needed to assure voters the “hard work” and fiscally responsible “thinking” that went into the latest budget exercise isn’t just an emergency measure, it will be standard practice.
“The budget vote doesn’t stop the thinking,” he said.
Barre Town resident Josh Howard, who has been a vocal critic of earlier versions of the budget, said he would like to see more thinking before the budget is finalized.
“I was wondering how much more they can find in another week,” Howard said of administrators.
“I’m betting they could find a lot more given a little more time,” he added.
Spaulding said the cuts were already deeper than she anticipated and the calendar isn’t on the board’s side.
“We don’t have more time,” she said, noting the already tight time-frame associated with the planned June 9 re-vote.
Board members unanimously adopted the $49.95 million budget, which reflects a reduction of more than $425,000 in the $50.4 million version that was narrowly defeated last week. It also anticipates using $600,000 from the district’s tax stabilization fund — to blunt the tax impact of the spending plan. That is $100,000 more than previously included.
Business Manager Lisa Perreault said the revised operating budget calls for sending about $1.3 million more than voters approved last year, an increase of 2.9%, while the district’s spending per equalized pupil would tick up to $15,334, an increase 1.95%.
Those numbers compare favorably to either of the earlier versions of the budget — one that was defeated by voters in March and the other that narrowly failed last week.
The key take-away, according to Spaulding, is the tax rate, which won’t increase in Barre and should plummet in Barre Town because of a soon-to-be-completed reappraisal.
“If you want to know how this impacts you, you need to pay attention to the tax rate and for Barre City it is not going up a cent,” she said. “Let’s be very clear about that.”
Spaulding acknowledged things are “more complicated” in Barre Town where the school budget has now failed twice — both times by slightly wider margins than it passed in the city.
When the reappraisal — the town’s first in 15 years — is finished next month, property which is currently assessed at just less than 80% of fair market value will be assessed at 100%. Projections suggest that change will trigger a 29-cent nosedive in the town’s homestead tax rate.
The problem is that while the tax rate is going down, property values are going up and those who own homes in Barre Town won’t know just how much until after re-vote.
On Friday Town Assessor Russ Beaudoin said the reappraisal is on schedule and change of appraisal notices will go out next month, but won’t be ready until after June 9.
Based on the board’s Thursday decision the pre-greased wheels for the re-vote, which is now less than three weeks away, have started to turn. Already armed with mailing lists for voters who received absentee ballots for last week’s special election, the printer now has the language for the only article that will appear on ballots that are expected to be mailed early next week.
More than 2,900 ballots — just more than 1,300 in Barre and more than 1,600 in Barre Town will automatically be mailed and voters will likely have less than two weeks to fill them out and return them unless they want to bring them to the polls on June 9.
Polls will be open June 9 — a Wednesday — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the BOR ice arena in Barre and at Barre Town Middle and Elementary School in Barre Town.
City Clerk Carol Dawes said Friday she has ordered a different color ballot than the one that was used last week because roughly 300 of the absentee ballots that went out in the mail were never returned. She said the change of colors will avoid confusion in the hand-counting process.
In Barre Town newly elected Town Clerk Tina Lunt doesn’t won’t have to worry about any confusion because ballots for the single-issue special election will be different than the machine tabulated version used on the day she was elected last week.
Like their counterparts in Barre, poll workers in Barre Town will hand-count the results of the June 9 vote.
Earlier in the week Dawes advised the City Council that the timing of the review vote will delay their ability to set the tax rate and, by extension, the due date for the first quarterly installment.
Typically, the council sets the tax rate in early July, bills are in the mail before July 15 and the first installment will be due Aug. 15.
However, Dawes said if the budget passes, the state will wait until after the 30-day petition period before setting the education tax rates needed to calculate property tax bills. That will take Aug. 15 out of play and, if the budget fails, the delay will be longer.
