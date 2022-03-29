Editor’s Note: This below is the March 14 resignation letter from HUUSD School Board member Jacqueline Kelleher of Waterbury to board Chair Kristen Rodgers and Vice Chair Kelley Hackett.
This is indeed unfortunate and makes the decision by April 1st, which you have imposed, quite clear.
I have confirmed with the Waterbury town clerk that having access to a personal electronic device is not a prerequisite for serving in the voluntary position as Board member. There is no town policy that says to volunteer in service you must have a personal electronic device and maintain sensitive district information within. I am not going to volunteer for a Board that will essentially say you must have access to personal technology to engage in board business. I will not serve as a volunteer where public citizens offering to serve are not given equitable access and opportunity to support a district. This is elitist and quite frankly discriminatory. I have dedicated my life to access, equity, and opportunity for children, youth, and families. Clearly this Board work does not align with values that I have.
I have been told by the Board Chair and the district that it is not possible to loan me a district issued, used device and that my options include having my town buy me one or to step down from the position. No offer to help or otherwise look for a way to accommodate this situation for full, meaningful engagement. No outreach to support a new Board member eager to provide a professional lens or find ways to help grant a new Board member access when they do not have the resources to engage with or secure a personal device. This is not the environment where I can offer public service given a devaluation of the principles I stand behind and advocate for - equity and access. I asked for help on an access issue and was told there are limited to no supports and my situation is not conducive to board work. I was told one of the four options was to step down because of my situation.
Further, I think it is unacceptable to expect that every Board member will feel comfortable working on and maintaining highly sensitive district information on personal technology, particularly given information is subject to FOI and a personal device is subject to potential seizure in a discovery process should there be litigation. Not to mention concerns with cybersecurity that have not been covered with the Board.
Even if I had access to a sole device for Board business that I owned personally, I am concerned that the devices we use as Board members can, and maybe will, be disclosed some day. For instance, the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure allow for a party to receive electronically stored information as part of the discovery process. So if I want my personal phone, which is the only means I have for Board work at this time, kept out of the discovery process in a lawsuit, I have to be incredibly careful in what devices I use to conduct Board business. This can place a Board member at risk when typically in other states the district issues electronic equipment and email systems intended to be used for Board member business.
Further, there is an expectation we are working with electronic records, and a school attorney may inform us that a hold has been placed on the electronic information on our personal computers or smartphones. We will have to precisely understand what electronic information is at issue, on which devices we are to preserve it, and for how long - failure to preserve electronic documents can have consequences for Board members or the school district in litigation. Not to mention retention requirements and using personal devices for file maintenance....
Finally, I asked our district and then the Board Chair if I could borrow or be loaned a used chromebook so I can actively participate. I was told this was not possible. As I reflected further on the issue, it moved beyond the uncomfortable question of using personal devices which leaves Board member privacy vulnerable, to one of equity and access in this role. Why do we lack an option for those who elect not to use or do not have a personal device? There are many qualified voters in this district who may not be able to serve a School Board given their economic or resource circumstances and this is unacceptable. And then to impose a "decision" deadline without Board/district input? By what authority is that being imposed on another Board member? This is outrageous.
I hope in the future the Board can identify a solution that supports Board members who do not have access to technology or for Board members seeking to protect their right to privacy when they make themselves vulnerable on personal electronic equipment to engage in Board business.
Given your response, it seems my only option is to step down. I hereby submit my resignation. This is indeed unfortunate. I had a lot to offer our district. I am deeply saddened I cannot afford (literally) to serve my community and share my professional expertise as we forge ahead in these challenging times.
Dr. Jacqueline P. Kelleher
