On Friday morning, due to a technical error, The Times Argus website reposted as “breaking news” an article from June 23, 2020, announcing that National Life was downsizing its staff. While the article was accurate at the time of its publication, it is not true today. We apologize for the anxiety and confusion our technical error caused at National Life, around the City of Montpelier, across state government, and to our online readers. We are currently reviewing our protocols to insure such an error does not happen again. Thank you all for your continued support of our newspaper.
~ Steven Pappas, executive editor and publisher
