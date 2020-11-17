Just as a reminder: Our offices are closed to the public and all walk-in traffic has been suspended. We encourage our loyal subscribers and advertisers to call us when paying bills, renewing subscriptions, placing ads or sharing news tips. Our customer service representatives are eager to assist you. Feel free to call 800-244-2131 or email customerservices@timesargus.com. We are grateful for your support, and wish you all good health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.