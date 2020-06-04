Renewal notices received for subscriptions expiring between May 25 and June 14 were mailed in error and do not reflect the accurate subscription costs. New renewal notices will be mailed.
Due to the temporary delivery schedule of three days a week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday), your subscription will be extended for the two days of non-print delivery a week (Wednesday and Friday) until further notice. Subscription rates will remain the same during this time.
The e-paper is being published five days a week. The modified Wednesday and Friday e-papers will be complemented by regularly posted local news on our websites.
Now is a good time to sign up for one or more of our e-newsletters. Scroll to the bottom right of our homepage at www.timesargus.com to read about them and sign up.
