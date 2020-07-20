"We are breaking from tradition. To the dismay of local and state candidates running for office or re-election, and to readers who have been loyal to us for decades now, (this newspaper) will no longer be throwing weight behind one candidate or another."
The Secretary of State has announced that ballots will be mailed to every registered voter in the state now. A3
Politics may be getting in the way of getting a COVID vaccine out to the public. B7
