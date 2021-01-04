"Other Vermont towns are railing against any flag other than the American and state flag being flown on flag poles in public spaces, including municipal parks and school property."

Editorial, A4

Cat power

The University of Vermont Catamounts cap a sweep of UMBC with Monday's 65-54 victory. B1

Health

Vitamin supplements may help prevent illness, but doctors say patients should do research. B6

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.