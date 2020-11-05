In the News
Lawmakers scold Walmart for balking on hazard pay. A2
The Montpelier School Board bid farewell to one member, appointed her temporary replacement, and was briefed on a budget process members were told could be influenced by a significant spike in enrollment at Montpelier High School and, to a lesser extent, Main Street Middle School. A3
Police say a Plainfield woman had meth in her car and in her system when she was pulled over for driving erratically. A3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.