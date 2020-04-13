“One of the interesting consequences of this pandemic is that in self-isolation, it appears that many people — and not just Vermonters — are thinking about gardens for a variety of reasons.”
The Barre Unified School Board has been told to prepare to be thinking about gender identity among students and how that could affect field trips in the future. A2
Libraries around the region are offering additional services even though their doors are closed to the public. A3
Vermont’s chapter of the NAACP reaches out to urge proper identification of patients so there can be accurate tracking of whether people of color are as unequally affected by the pandemic as other people of color in other states. A3
A look at the spring high school season that wasn’t. B1
