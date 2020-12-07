In the news
Barre teachers finally get a contract, just in time for negotiations to begin again in a few weeks. A2
Recruits at the Vermont Police Academy test positive for COVID, closing the Pittsford facility and forcing the class to finish remotely. A3
Tommy Ford and Starksboro skier Ryan Cochran-Siegle excel in World Cup GS event. B1
Solo parenting can cause many levels of stress, requiring coping skills. B8
