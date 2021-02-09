“We are looking to have the economy restart. We are looking forward to local winter sports. We were hoping the vaccine distribution would start to stem the flow of cases.”
Editorial, A4
Top Boss
Brattleboro’s Chad Pacheco named Vermont coach for the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl on Aug. 7 in Castleton. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.