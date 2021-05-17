“Even when you were struggling, it demonstrated to me so much that you were keeping track of what was going on in your personal life and making the choices that you needed to.”

Judge Mary Morrissey, A3

Defensive battle

Spaulding softball capitalizes on walks and errors to secure a 1-0 victory over U-32. B1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.