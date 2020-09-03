In the News
A New Hampshire woman swam across the English Channel. A2
Montpelier police were kept busy over the last few weeks. Check out this week's police log. A3
A Woodstock man faces home improvement fraud charges. A3
A man with ties to the Boy Scouts of America is raising money for scouting programs with a hike along the Long Trail. A3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.