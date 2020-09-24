In the news
Two long-serving Democrats are being challenged again by a Progressive for their House seats in the district that represents Montpelier. A3
A novel winter parking arrangement passed its first key test Wednesday night and is now one public hearing away from being adopted by a supportive Montpelier City Council. A3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.