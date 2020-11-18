Get out!
In Vermont, and across the nation, virus-weary Americans are getting their hunting licenses and getting outside this fall. A2
Talk it up
So much to talk about this week in Talk of the Town, including an important cancelation for an upcoming Thanksgiving Day road race in Barre. A3
COVID news
Both of the state’s latest COVID deaths were reported in Rutland County. Meanwhile, the number of positive cases continues to surge. A5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.