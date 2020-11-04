In the News
Police in Barre City and Montpelier are kept busy in recent weeks. A2
There is so much to talk about this week in Talk of the Town. A3
A breakdown of how Congress has been split, and what happened in key races. A6
The US trade deficit continues to take a dive amid the pandemic. A7
The Scene
Another Kevin Costner western comes to the small screen; also two reviews of recent album releases. B6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.