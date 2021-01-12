"Law enforcement in Vermont, and especially the troopers, do not need another round of bad press due to recklessness and thoughtlessness. There were too many images from last Wednesday of police and other law enforcement taking selfies and posing with insurrectionists."
Editorial, A4
Sports
Former UVM basketball star Anthony Lamb is a sixth-round selection in the NBA G League Draft. B1
