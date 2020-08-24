“At a time when police departments around the country are under scrutiny... it shouldn’t take a lawsuit to extract basic information from the Boston Police Department. It shouldn’t, but unfortunately, it does.”
Editorial, A4
Vermont Futures Project says Vermont needs to tax better, recommends forming a study group, expanding the tax base. A3
The Postmaster General denies allegations he is trying to sabotage the General Election. A8
