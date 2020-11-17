In the News
President Donald Trump’s refusal to cooperate with his successor is forcing President-elect Joe Biden to seek unusual workarounds to prepare for the exploding public health threat and evolving national security challenges he will inherit in just nine weeks. A3
A surge of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is sending people back to stores to stockpile again, leaving shelves bare and forcing retailers to put limits on purchases. A7
The November General Election saw Vermonters voting in record numbers, exercising our civic duty safely and securely during circumstances that are anything but ordinary. A4
