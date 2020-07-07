"The class of leaders in the state right now that are taking us through this pandemic and the economic recovery will be forever remembered for the roles they played. It is a heavy burden to bear."
Editorial, A4
Community News
Milestones and news from around central Vermont. A2
In the News
Berlin's select board makes adjustments to the tax rate. A3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.