"The widespread support, across party lines, gives us hope that lawmakers are thinking beyond the now toward future generations. .. The Global Warming Solutions Act) corrects our inaction."
Editorial, A4
In the News
Two Republicans in Northfield are challenged by two Democrats and an Independent for their House seats for the district that serves Northfield and Berlin. A3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.