Note to readers
We are so grateful for your continued support of this newspaper during these challenging times. On Tuesday, we suspended all walk-in traffic to our office at 47 North Main St. However, we encourage our loyal subscribers and advertisers to call us when paying bills, renewing subscriptions, placing ads or sharing news tips. Our customer service representatives are eager to assist you. Feel free to call us at 800-244-2131 for subscriber and advertiser services. You can also email us at customerservices@timesargus.com
“America needs some of Sanders’ ideas. And, hopefully, in the U.S. Senate and as a statesman, he can continue to push those ideas, and lead the next generation of progressives into the rallying cries. Unfortunately, for now, the time is up.”
Editorial, A4
In the news
Additional statewide coronavirus coverage. A3 & A5
Puzzled?
Additional puzzles appear today courtesy of Salvador & Babic. B3
Kids and art
Do an art project and then send us a photo of the finished product. Be sure to give your first name only and age. We will post online and publish certain submissions in the coming days. Email your art projects to news@timesargus.com. Be sure to put Kid Art in the subject line. Have fun!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.