“Vermont always stands out as the state that seems to have flattened the curve. That has an appeal. And suddenly, we are finding our enviable position is a burden.”
Editorial, A4
In the News
A Barre man pleads guilty to a federal charge of hate crimes. A2
So much to talk about this week in Talk of the Town. A3
The Scene
“Palm Springs” proves the romantic-comedy is still alive and kicking. A2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.