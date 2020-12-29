Politics
Local lawmakers share their views on priorities going into the upcoming legislative session. A3
Sports
Starksboro's Ryan Cochran-Siegle wins a World Cup race to follow in the path of his mother, Barbara. B1
Food
Various treats to heat things up on a cold winter's day. B6
