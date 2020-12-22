Say what?

Another mysterious metal monolith has made an appearance, this time at the top of a peak in Pittsfield. A2

In the news

Berlin leaders were hoping to have a town administrator in place before the end of the year. A3

Back at it

State officials give the green light for high school and recreational sports to resume soon. B1

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.