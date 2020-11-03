Election 2020
In local House races, incumbents from Washington-1, Washington-3, Washington-4, Washington-5 and the Washington-Chittenden District all were returned to the Legislature in sweep against opponents. A3
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell retains his seat. A2
In neighboring New Hampshire, Democrat Jeanne Shaheen is returned to the US Senate and Republican Gov. Chris Sununu wins another term. A2
Several states held statewide referendums, including legalizing marijuana. A3
According to early results, no serious problems were reported as a result of the national election. A8
Opinion
With Election Day behind us, what should we expect as the state and nation move forward? A4
